True Anomaly Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Stephen Kitay

Industry veteran instrumental in the creation of the U.S. Space Force and former Senior Director at Microsoft will serve as Senior VP of Space Defense to scale the company's product portfolio, business strategy, and mission readiness functions

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly Inc., the defense technology company developing advanced space superiority systems, today announced it has hired space industry veteran Stephen Kitay as its Senior Vice President of Space Defense. In this role, Stephen will join the company's leadership team and be responsible for scaling True Anomaly's product portfolio and business strategy, with a focus on enabling the readiness and mission effectiveness of space forces, both on-orbit and across the globe. He will report to True Anomaly's CEO and co-founder, Even Rogers.

"We are at an inflection point in the space defense industry, where the private sector is able to bring a new approach to defense systems development, delivering innovation at the pace required to meet the needs of the warfighter," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "Steve is here to help us scale our product portfolio and mission readiness infrastructure, bringing together engineering, product, strategy, and training and testing operations. He's had a unique and impactful role in the industry as a key leader in the creation of the Space Force and shaping the national policies to enable U.S. superiority in space. We're excited to have Steve join us and are grateful for the expertise he will bring to True Anomaly, our partners and customers."

Kitay brings over twenty years of experience in the space and defense sectors and has a proven track record of leadership and innovation. Prior to joining True Anomaly, he was Senior Director of Strategic Ventures and Azure Space at Microsoft, focused on emerging technologies and supporting the space industrial base through cloud-enabled technologies. Prior to joining the private sector, Stephen served in multiple key government positions, including as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy in the Pentagon, as a Professional Staff Member on the Strategic Forces Subcommittee of the House Armed Service Committee, and as a military veteran and intelligence professional to include space systems development at the National Reconnaissance Office. Stephen played a critical role in the creation and stand-up of the U.S. Space Force, and his experience in government and industry will prove invaluable at a time of rapid growth for both True Anomaly and the broader private space sector.

"We are at a critical moment in time in the evolution of activity in space," said Kitay. "The domain has never been more contested, while also providing unmatched opportunity for prosperity and exploration. I was drawn to True Anomaly's mission focus on providing Guardians, national security professionals, allies, and partners with the tools to compete and win, ensuring security and safety of critical assets in space. The company has assembled an unmatched team with a differentiated approach to building a tightly integrated hardware and software platform that leverages innovative technologies including autonomy and AI. I'm thrilled to join the team and make an impact in reshaping space operations for future generations."

This appointment underscores True Anomaly's commitment to hiring foundational experts in the field of space defense and security. The news comes on the heels of True Anomaly's Mission X Flight Test 2 in late December 2024, which saw the successful deployment, command, and control of its Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle (AOV).

About True Anomaly

True Anomaly is building the future of space security and resilience at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and autonomy. Our vision is to enable a secure, stable, and sustainable space environment for the US, Allies, and Partners by designing, building, selling, and fielding the solutions required to achieve space superiority.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Centennial, CO, with teams located in Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, CA, True Anomaly is shaping the future of space security. For more information, please visit www.trueanomaly.space or connect with us on LinkedIn.

