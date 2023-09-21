True Anomaly lands $17 million U.S. Space Force contract for Space Domain Awareness

The company will deliver advanced SDA software and applications to enhance operator efficiency and improve space security

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command awarded a $17.4 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to True Anomaly, Inc.

Under the award, True Anomaly™, the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, will provide a suite of Space Domain Awareness (SDA) applications that will leverage powerful analytics and scalable AI to support human-machine teaming for improved efficiency across the spectrum of SDA operations. This will be delivered through True Anomaly's Mosaic™ software—an integrated operating system for every aspect of space domain awareness and security.

"As space grows more critical to national security missions, awareness in the domain is increasingly complex, leading to exponential operational requirements for Guardians and infrastructure," said True Anomaly CEO Even Rogers. "Modern SDA is about much more than collision avoidance—it's about delivering the right information at the right time to the right decision-maker. The rapid global launch cadence has out-paced DoD's ability to fuse SDA data. Our application suite directly addresses this gap with scalable automation intended to be a force multiplier for SDA operators. The software has been carefully architected to continuously adapt to the rapidly evolving domain."

The Phase III was awarded following an accelerated Direct to Phase II contract in which True Anomaly delivered an initial 21-month scope of work in only four months.

