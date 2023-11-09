True Anomaly Names Diana Lovati as First-Ever Chief Information Security Officer

News provided by

True Anomaly

09 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

In this role, Lovati will ensure security across operations, including the safety and resiliency of hardware and software that True Anomaly customers rely upon 

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, today announced the appointment of Diana Lovati as its first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). During a time when threats are constant and risks rapidly evolve both in space and on Earth, True Anomaly is prioritizing the security of its spacecraft, software, information, facilities, customers, and employees. Lovati will fill a critical role with a primary focus on fortifying the company's commitment to information security excellence.

Lovati has deep experience delivering internal and customer-facing Information Security and IT implementation programs, policies, and processes. Prior to joining True Anomaly, she served as the CISO at Ball Aerospace, where she was responsible for a robust Information Security program that included governance, risk, compliance, information assurance, cybersecurity operations, threat intelligence, data protection, and cybersecurity supply chain risk management. Before that, she spent three years at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she focused on cybersecurity risk management, and held both IT and Information Security roles at Northrop Grumman and GDIT. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served for five years as an information systems technician and manager.

"True Anomaly knows the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated, demanding a proactive and adaptive approach. The focus on security, particularly the importance of cybersecurity, was a key driver in my decision to join the company," said Diana Lovati, CISO of True Anomaly. "At a time when many CISOs are buried deep in organizations, True Anomaly is the offset placing this position on the executive team, further doubling down on the importance of security to not only the company but the mission. I'm excited to be here among such talented people working to solve some of the most complex challenges in space security."

In this role, Lovati will lead True Anomaly's efforts to stay ahead of security challenges, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the company's data. This will further bolster the company's commitment to being a trusted government partner. Lovati will report to Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly.

"Security stands at the cornerstone of our business, ensuring the swift and secure execution of our missions," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "In welcoming Diana to our team, we are fortifying our commitment to safeguarding customer data and increasing the resiliency of hardware and software that our customers rely on. Her wealth of experience will be an immense asset as we build a resilient future for our organization and our customers."

This news comes on the heels of the hire of True Anomaly's first-ever CFO, Mark Seidel in October, further demonstrating the company's investment in infrastructure and resources to execute its mission.

True Anomaly is actively hiring and continuing to grow its team across engineering, finance, and business development departments. To learn more, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/careers.

About True Anomaly
True Anomaly builds innovative technology at the intersection of spacecraft, software, and AI to deliver solutions for space security, sustainability, and stability. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and partners as well as the commercial space industry to lead safe, resilient operations on orbit to secure life on Earth.

SOURCE True Anomaly

Also from this source

True Anomaly Appoints Mark Seidel as Chief Financial Officer to Continue Rapid Expansion

True Anomaly Appoints Mark Seidel as Chief Financial Officer to Continue Rapid Expansion

True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, today announced the...
True Anomaly lands $17 million U.S. Space Force contract for Space Domain Awareness

True Anomaly lands $17 million U.S. Space Force contract for Space Domain Awareness

The U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command awarded a $17.4 million Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to True Anomaly, Inc. ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.