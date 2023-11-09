True Anomaly Names Diana Lovati as First-Ever Chief Information Security Officer

In this role, Lovati will ensure security across operations, including the safety and resiliency of hardware and software that True Anomaly customers rely upon

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc., the technology company safeguarding global security by ensuring space access and sustainability for all, today announced the appointment of Diana Lovati as its first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). During a time when threats are constant and risks rapidly evolve both in space and on Earth, True Anomaly is prioritizing the security of its spacecraft, software, information, facilities, customers, and employees. Lovati will fill a critical role with a primary focus on fortifying the company's commitment to information security excellence.

Lovati has deep experience delivering internal and customer-facing Information Security and IT implementation programs, policies, and processes. Prior to joining True Anomaly, she served as the CISO at Ball Aerospace, where she was responsible for a robust Information Security program that included governance, risk, compliance, information assurance, cybersecurity operations, threat intelligence, data protection, and cybersecurity supply chain risk management. Before that, she spent three years at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, where she focused on cybersecurity risk management, and held both IT and Information Security roles at Northrop Grumman and GDIT. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served for five years as an information systems technician and manager.

"True Anomaly knows the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated, demanding a proactive and adaptive approach. The focus on security, particularly the importance of cybersecurity, was a key driver in my decision to join the company," said Diana Lovati, CISO of True Anomaly. "At a time when many CISOs are buried deep in organizations, True Anomaly is the offset placing this position on the executive team, further doubling down on the importance of security to not only the company but the mission. I'm excited to be here among such talented people working to solve some of the most complex challenges in space security."

In this role, Lovati will lead True Anomaly's efforts to stay ahead of security challenges, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the company's data. This will further bolster the company's commitment to being a trusted government partner. Lovati will report to Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly.

"Security stands at the cornerstone of our business, ensuring the swift and secure execution of our missions," said Even Rogers, CEO and co-founder of True Anomaly. "In welcoming Diana to our team, we are fortifying our commitment to safeguarding customer data and increasing the resiliency of hardware and software that our customers rely on. Her wealth of experience will be an immense asset as we build a resilient future for our organization and our customers."

This news comes on the heels of the hire of True Anomaly's first-ever CFO, Mark Seidel in October, further demonstrating the company's investment in infrastructure and resources to execute its mission.

True Anomaly is actively hiring and continuing to grow its team across engineering, finance, and business development departments. To learn more, visit https://www.trueanomaly.space/careers.

