True Anomaly Scales its Brand and Message with Expanded Washington, D.C., Presence

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Anomaly, Inc. , the company revolutionizing space security and sustainability, announced today it has made three new hires across policy, communications, and government affairs. Katie Wall joined as Director of Government Affairs, Valerie Vasquez as Director of Strategic Business Development, and Kristin Quinn Cody as Director of Communications.

"We're thrilled to have Valerie, Katie, and Kristin on the True Anomaly team. All three have proven track records in commercial space and deep tech to accelerate business growth across the private and public sectors," said True Anomaly co-founder and CEO Even Rogers. "National security space is a complex emerging policy area that is affected by rapidly changing technology and geopolitical interests, and is not yet broadly understood outside of a small community of government and industry stakeholders. This team will be instrumental in helping True Anomaly communicate the nuances of our technology and mission as well as advocate for meaningful policy that advances space security and sustainability for the U.S., its allies, and partners."

Wall and Vasquez will be based in Washington, D.C. Wall has nearly 15 years of experience in state and federal government as well as in the commercial space industry. Before joining True Anomaly, she was Manager of Government Affairs at Virgin Orbit. Prior to joining private industry, Wall was Chief of Staff for the White House National Space Council, advising the Vice President and Executive Secretary on issues pertaining to civil, commercial, and national security space as well as driving the completion of numerous space policy directives and executive orders. At True Anomaly, Wall will represent company interests with the White House, federal departments and agencies, and Congress.

Vasquez brings nearly 20 years of experience building teams and partnerships across the U.S. government, the defense industry, and partner nations. She has demonstrated success achieving policy approval for emerging technologies, accelerating innovative national security capabilities, and securing major defense contracts. She was previously Director of Government Affairs at quantum technology startup SandboxAQ. As an Air Force Officer and civil servant, Vasquez served as a Senior Weapons Policy Analyst for the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and in the office of the Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs (SAF/IA) as a Country Director and Senior Foreign Disclosure Officer. Vasquez continues to serve as a Foreign Affairs Officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. At True Anomaly, Vasquez will provide strategic guidance on U.S. government and international business development, cooperative development, and industrial collaboration to accelerate strategic growth.

Cody joins from SandboxAQ, where she led public sector marketing and communications. Cody brings 15 years of experience communicating the role of complex technologies at the intersection of innovation and national security. Prior to SandboxAQ, she was Marketing & Communications Manager at Maxar Technologies, where she primarily supported the company's Public Sector Earth Intelligence business. Cody also spent several years at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), where she led the launch of the trajectory media platform and helped chronicle the changing landscape of the geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) industry in a decade defined by rapid tradecraft advancements and democratization. Cody began her career as a journalist with Defense News, where she covered the C4ISR and training & simulation beats. Cody will articulate the role True Anomaly's technology will play in ensuring global security and a safe, sustainable space domain.

Founded in 2022, True Anomaly is building fully integrated technology that combines advanced spacecraft infrastructure manufacturing, training and simulation tools, and autonomy systems to revolutionize space security and sustainability. The company empowers the U.S. government, its allies, and its partners as well as the commercial space industry with unparalleled space hardware and software solutions, ensuring safe, resilient operations on orbit to protect life on Earth.

