True North Advisors Announces Dusty Wallace Has Joined The Firm

DALLAS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True North Advisors announced today that Dusty Wallace, CFP®, J.D., has joined the firm as Vice President of Financial Planning. True North Advisors, LLC, is a wealth management firm providing clients with comprehensive offerings in investment management and wealth planning.

Wallace comes to True North Advisors with over 15 years of experience in the financial planning and wealth management sectors. Prior to joining True North Advisors, Wallace was the Director of Financial Planning and Chief Compliance Officer at Lee Financial where she provided high level financial planning and advanced estate planning strategies for her clients. She was awarded the Best Financial Planner from Dallas Magazine from 2012 - 2018.

"We are excited to have Dusty join the True North team," said Mark Gehlbach, President and Co-founder of True North. "We believe she will bring a level of expertise to the firm that will greatly benefit our clients," Gehlbach added.

Wallace has been very involved in the Financial Planning Association for over 15 years and is currently the Chair of the Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter. She is also on the Board of Directors of the Estate Planning Council of North Texas, the Texas Tech PFP Alumni Advisory Board, the Communities Foundation of Texas Dallas Advisory Council, the National Society of Compliance Professionals, the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors and the Dallas Bar Association. Wallace earned her bachelor's degree in Family Studies, her master's degrees in Personal Financial Planning and her J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law. She is also a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner.

About True North Advisors (https://truenorthadvisors.com) Founded in 2000, True North Advisors, LLC is known as a true wealth management firm providing clients with comprehensive offerings in investment management and wealth planning, with access to specialists in the areas of estate planning, tax planning, and other complex financial situations through their team approach. The firm has over $1.35 billion under advisement and serves over 400 families. True North's core purpose is to help their clients not only achieve their financial goals, but to lead more fulfilled lives.

