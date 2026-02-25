True Rx Health Strategists Collaborates with Waltz Health to Provide Direct-to-Employer, Industry-Leading GLP-1 Pricing

New direct model delivers an in-network pathway for GLP-1 access

WASHINGTON, Ind. and CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Rx Health Strategists today announced an innovative, first-to-market pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) collaboration with Waltz Health, an EVERSANA company, that will deliver direct-to-employer pricing on select GLP-1 medications. The collaboration between True Rx and Waltz Health is focused on a common purpose to make medications more affordable and signals a transformative moment for employer-sponsored health care.

The new model will be offered to True Rx employer clients in 2026, embedding direct-to-employer GLP-1 pricing within employers' existing pharmacy benefits through an integrated, in-network solution with Waltz Health.

Health care costs continue to rise while quality of care declines, and employers are urgently seeking better solutions to reverse this trajectory. True Rx, the pharmacist-owned, patient-first PBM, is responding by introducing new programs that deliver innovation, transparency, and industry-leading pricing.

Under this new model, employers will be able to provide access to select GLP-1 weight loss medications, including Wegovy® and Zepbound®, at select pharmacies at significantly reduced prices. The prices will be seamlessly integrated into each member's experience and applied to their deductible and out-of-pocket max. This represents a true net-price reduction strategy for payers -- free from rebate pressures.

GLP-1 medications have rapidly become gamechangers for weight management, but their high cost has made sustainable access challenging for employers and their employees. The collaboration sets a new precedent for affordability, access, and patient-centered care.

"The health care industry can't keep doing things the same way and expect change. We're paving a new path forward, taking bolder steps to do the right thing for our patients," said Adrienne Williams LaBorwit, True Rx's new Chief Executive Officer as of January 1, 2026.

"GLP-1 pricing has been distorted by opaque supply chains, rebate-driven incentives, and misaligned economics that don't serve employers or patients," said Jeff Park, President of Waltz Health. "This collaboration with True Rx creates a fundamentally different model that delivers real net-price reductions through direct, in-network access, not financial engineering. By connecting employers to transparent pricing and high-value pharmacy networks, we're helping make sustainable access to GLP-1s possible at scale, while restoring trust, affordability, and integrity to how these medications are priced and delivered."

Employers adopting this model can amplify its impact by pairing the new pricing solution with True Rx's wraparound True Outcomes: Weight Management program, which launched this year. This holistic approach combines affordable medication access with comprehensive lifestyle guidance for better health. Together, these solutions support sustainable results and long-term health transformation. Designed to reduce reliance on medications like GLP-1s while maintaining weight loss, True Rx's pilot program achieved 6-15% average weight loss.

"Fundamental change is needed and that starts with every PBM. This includes offering clinical programs combined with reduced medication pricing to support better health outcomes," said Williams LaBorwit. "Employers must demand better for their people. Every employer who chooses a better path sends an unmistakable message to the pharmacy benefit industry that business as usual is no longer acceptable."

About True Rx Health Strategists

True Rx Health Strategists is a pharmacy benefits manager for self-funded plans nationwide who refuse to accept the health care paradox: spending more on pharmacy benefits while employees get sicker. As Health Strategists, True Rx delivers transparent pricing and proactive, pharmacist-led solutions guided by clinical expertise, not financial incentives. Through health innovation, True Rx addresses America's biggest health challenges including diabetes, obesity, and mental health. True Rx delivers the True Experience by going the extra mile for every employer and every patient with personalized support and exceptional care. True Rx is an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company. Learn more at truerx.com.

About Waltz Health

Waltz Health, an EVERSANA company, develops technologies and services that support better-informed decisions on prescription care. Designed for payers, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, and self-insured employers, the company offers AI-driven marketplaces to lower overall drug costs, providing better pricing options and more information for consumers while also helping payers take control of their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.waltzhealth.com.

