TRUE RX HEALTH STRATEGISTS INTRODUCES "HEALTHIER YOU," A CLINICAL CARE BUNDLE TO HELP EMPLOYERS CONTROL COSTS AND IMPROVE EMPLOYEE HEALTH

New $5 Per Member Per Month (PMPM) bundle delivers personalized support for weight management, diabetes, and medication matching

INDIANAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- True Rx Health Strategists, the Indiana-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) privately owned by a pharmacist family, announces the launch of Healthier You, a new clinical care bundle designed to improve health outcomes for patients and help employers address rising health care costs from growing chronic disease conditions.

As rates of obesity and diabetes continue to climb, specialty drug spend accelerates, and mental health challenges grow, employers face mounting pressure to deliver better health outcomes while controlling long-term costs. The traditional PBM model was designed to process claims, not prevent them. True Rx works differently, identifying risks early and intervening before they become high-cost problems.

Healthier You embodies True Rx's health innovation approach: pharmacist-led, health outcome-driven programs that combine clinical expertise with personalized care to help prevent complications and reduce long-term health risks. The bundle integrates three proven True Outcomes clinical programs—weight management, diabetes management, and pharmacogenomics medication matching—into a single offering at $5 per member per month, designed to empower individuals to take control of their long-term health. Employers gain predictable costs and measurable results. Employees gain access to one-to-one clinical support that gives them the care they deserve, while improving their health.

"Healthier You is Health Strategist work in action," said True Rx Chief Executive Officer Adrienne Williams LaBorwit. "We're not waiting for a diabetes diagnosis to become a $50,000 complication or for the wrong antidepressant to send someone to the ER. We're stepping in early with pharmacist-led care that's personalized, proactive, and proven to work. We know that lifestyle changes plus the right medication delivers better outcomes. This bundle makes that level of care accessible and affordable for employers of all sizes. It's another way we're changing the world of health care."

Integrated, Outcome-Driven Care at a Bundled Rate

Healthier You combines three high-impact True Outcomes clinical programs into a single, cohesive employer offering available at a bundled rate of $5 per member per month. Each program is also available a la carte.

(New in 2026) True Outcomes: Weight Management launched this year to deliver individualized care from True Rx clinical pharmacists and registered dietitians and is rooted in the concept of food as medicine. The program includes medication optimization, outcomes tracking, and support for sustainable lifestyle changes. Designed to reduce reliance on medications, while losing weight, True Rx's pilot program achieved 6%–15% average weight loss.

launched this year to deliver individualized care from True Rx clinical pharmacists and registered dietitians and is rooted in the concept of food as medicine. The program includes medication optimization, outcomes tracking, and support for sustainable lifestyle changes. Designed to reduce reliance on medications, while losing weight, True Rx's pilot program achieved 6%–15% average weight loss. True Outcomes: Diabetes Management empowers employees to actively manage their diabetes through one-on-one collaboration with a clinical pharmacist. Ninety-three percent of participants reach their A1c goal , improving their health while reducing the risk of costly complications like cardiovascular or kidney disease with hospital admission and emergency room visits.

empowers employees to actively manage their diabetes through one-on-one collaboration with a clinical pharmacist. Ninety-three percent of participants reach their A1c goal improving their health while reducing the risk of costly complications like cardiovascular or kidney disease with hospital admission and emergency room visits. True Outcomes: Medication Match analyzes 120 genes using pharmacogenomics to help match patients to the right medications across multiple categories, including mental health. True Rx pharmacists review results and monitor prescriptions for genetic compatibility, delivering an average $2,424 in annual medical cost avoidance per engaged patient.

"We're constantly innovating to give employers what they actually need: healthier employees and costs they can predict. That means developing new clinical programs, leveraging technology where it adds real value, and eliminating the complexity that drives up spending without improving outcomes. At the end of the day, Healthier You is about putting care back in health care," said LaBorwit.

About True Rx Health Strategists

True Rx Health Strategists is a pharmacy benefits manager for self-funded plans nationwide who refuse to accept the health care paradox: spending more on pharmacy benefits while employees get sicker. As Health Strategists, True Rx delivers transparent pricing and proactive, pharmacist-led solutions guided by clinical expertise, not financial incentives. Through health innovation, True Rx addresses America's biggest health challenges including diabetes, obesity, and mental health. True Rx delivers the True Experience by going the extra mile for every employer and every patient with personalized support and exceptional care. True Rx is an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company. Learn more at truerx.com.

