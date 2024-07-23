TRUE Rx HEALTH STRATEGISTS LAUNCHES COLLABORATION WITH MARK CUBAN COST PLUS DRUG COMPANY

Pharmacist-owned PBM Gives Price Transparency, Access to Low-Cost Medications, Clinical Care

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Rx Health Strategists, the Indiana-based pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company whose clinically-trained staff cares for hundreds of thousands of patients nationwide, launched a patient-driven collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company (Cost Plus Drugs).

The collaboration's objective is to lower what Mark Cuban has called the "ridiculous" cost of prescription drugs, transcend the currently inflexible model burdening the pharma industry, ensure that drug pricing is fair and transparent, and that patient needs are prioritized first.

Through this collaboration, True Rx Health Strategists patients now have access to purchase medications through Cost Plus Drugs as an in-network mail pharmacy option, with savings passed to patients and their employers. Additional patient-centered benefits of this collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs include:

True Rx Health Strategists patients will now save up to 60 percent on the cost of their medication

Every drug available from Cost Plus Drugs is transparently priced: the actual cost of the drug paid by the company, plus 15% and a dispensing fee and a shipping fee

"Our relationship with Cost Plus Drugs helps to lower the staggering cost of prescription medications and overcome the confusion that makes it difficult for employers to manage their own costs," said True Rx Health Strategists' CEO Mark Williams, a fourth-generation leader in the family pharmacy business. "As Health Strategists, we are a new patient-centric category in pharmacy benefits. We pay attention to every patient's health story to optimize results while lowering costs. Our collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs is another way we are helping to ensure that employee health is prioritized over profits."

In addition to the patient benefits, employers will now benefit from the True Rx Health Strategist/Cost Plus Drugs collaboration as they can:

Provide employees with deeper pharmacy savings, with more options, transparency and honest, no-nonsense pricing.

Offer 100% human support through True Rx Health Strategists as it has replaced automated patient support with a commitment to phone calls answered by a caring team in 30 seconds. This genuine patient care has resulted in a 4.9 of 5 patient satisfaction rating.

Prioritize patient health over profits through a patient-centric approach.

"How we do business matters," adds True Rx Health Strategists' Chief Strategy Officer Adrienne LaBorwit. "Whether it's a hand-written note from our Patient Support Team, or going the extra mile to find a way for a patient to afford their specialty medication, we are here to provide genuine care for our patients and support for employers when they need it most. Providing additional drug cost savings through the collaboration with Cost Plus Drugs is one more demonstration of putting our patients first."

For more information on how the relationship between Cost Plus Drugs and True Rx Health Strategists can benefit your company, visit: https://landing.truerx.com/cost-plus-drugs.

About True Rx Health Strategists

Based in Indiana, the pharmacists and clinicians at True Rx Health Strategists champion health, integrity, innovation and care nationwide by working with employee benefit brokers and self-insured employers to provide affordable pharmacy benefit solutions to employees/patients. Privately held by generational family pharmacists, True Rx is transcending the pharmacy benefits industry with flexibility, price transparency and a patient-first approach to optimize employee health. Employees, employers and benefit brokers can learn more at: https://truerx.com

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

SOURCE True Rx Health Strategists