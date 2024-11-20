TRUE Rx HEALTH STRATEGISTS LAUNCHES NEW DIABETES MANAGEMENT PROGRAM FOR EMPLOYERS

Patient-Centered Diabetes Program Drives Significant A1C Reduction in Just 6 Months

Delivers Measurable Benefits and Tangible Health Outcomes

Enables Employers with Proven Success Metrics

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Rx Health Strategists, the Indiana-based pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) privately owned by a family of pharmacists, today announced the launch of True Outcomes: Diabetes Management, a comprehensive, patient-centered diabetes management program designed for employers. The program draws on True Rx's clinically focused approach, with one dedicated clinician for every ten employees, ensuring personalized care for the hundreds of thousands of patients it serves nationwide.

True Outcomes: Diabetes Management empowers employees to actively manage their diabetes as they work one-to-one with a True Rx clinical pharmacist. The program pilot achieved strong results, with eighty percent of True Outcomes patients reaching an A1C blood sugar level goal of less than seven percent within six months.

"Diabetes is a challenging condition for employees to manage, and the health care system often lacks the time and resources to address the daily struggles faced by those living with it," says Mark Williams, CEO of True Rx Health Strategists and a fourth-generation pharmacist. "With our new True Outcomes: Diabetes Management program, we are committed to providing personalized, comprehensive care that meets patients' immediate needs and drives lasting improvements in their overall health outcomes."

Employee Benefits of the True Outcomes: Diabetes Management Program

The True Outcomes: Diabetes Management program is designed to help employees actively manage their diabetes and lower their out-of-pocket health care costs. Participants receive a personalized plan with established goals supported by a comprehensive medication review and holistic guidance on lifestyle and wellness issues.

Employer Benefits of the True Outcomes: Diabetes Management Program

In addition to the employee benefits, employers will also gain from the True Outcomes: Diabetes Management program. True Outcomes is one of the only diabetes management programs that enables employers to:

Pay only for plan members who actively participate, calculated per patient, per month

Receive regular insights into program outcomes through healthcare data reports, with a focus on measurable results

Provide direct, high-quality care through True Outcomes: Diabetes Management, developed and administered in-house by True Rx clinical pharmacists, ensuring employees receive the highest standards of care without ever being referred to third parties

Employers can choose to provide additional incentives for their employees, including free testing and/or insulin supplies, cover patient co-pays for generic medications, or cover/reduce patient co-pays for brand medications.

"With an increasing number of employees diagnosed with diabetes and the rising costs of insulin and GLP-1s, employer benefit plans are facing a growing challenge: how to offer the care employees need while controlling skyrocketing costs," adds True Rx Health Strategists' Chief Strategy Officer Adrienne LaBorwit. "The good news is that it can be done with this new comprehensive diabetes program that helps to reduce patient risks of heart disease, stroke, and more while lowering blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels."

The program launches today at the American Diabetes Association 2024 State of Diabetes: Indiana event, where Eric Barker, RPh, Chief Growth Officer of True Rx, will serve as event chair and panelist.

For more information on how True Outcomes: Diabetes Management from True Rx Health Strategists can benefit your company, visit truerx.com.

About True Rx Health Strategists

Based in Indiana, the pharmacists and clinicians at True Rx Health Strategists champion health, integrity, innovation, and care nationwide by working with employee benefit brokers and self-insured employers to provide affordable pharmacy benefit solutions to employees/patients. Privately held by generational family pharmacists, True Rx is transcending the pharmacy benefits industry with flexibility, price transparency, and a patient-first approach to optimize employee health. Employees, employers, and benefit brokers can learn more at truerx.com.

