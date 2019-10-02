True Salt Company Introduces Environmentally Friendly Packaging

"We know that our retail partners are making tremendous efforts to increase the amount of recyclable paper products in their stores," says Brian Pierce, co-founder of True Salt with business partner Kelly Egan. "We want to assist them in these efforts by bringing to market a 100 percent recyclable package that further showcases our dedication to not only a cleaner, better salt, but a cleaner, better earth."

Responding to overwhelming market demand and direct requests from their retail and hospitality partners for a package that can be a direct replacement for other salt brands like Morton's and Diamond Crystal, the company created the recyclable three-pound box. The new packaging also features a cut-out window enabling the natural color and grain of the salt to shine through, enabling consumers and chefs can see right away what makes True Salt so unique. The box is available immediately and will be hitting retails shelfs and professional kitchens in November. For more, visit www.truesaltco.com.

ABOUT TRUE SALT: True Salt, founded by serial entrepreneurs Brian Pierce and Kelly Egan, is dedicated to producing a better, cleaner salt. With its natural, environmentally impact free harvesting process, True Salt is the all-natural, unrefined way to get the nutrients and flavor from salt without chemicals or additives. The founders' mission is to deliver a clean, all-natural, and better sea salt that elevates taste buds as well as mind, body and soul. Since its inception, the True Salt founders have been working to develop and market a clean salt that offers better results and better flavor for the hospitality sector, the retail market and the direct consumer. From its beginnings with just three salt grains — coarse, fine and kosher — True Salt has since expanded its line of products to include a finishing flake salt and a cocktail salt for beverages and beyond. For more: www.truesaltco.com.

