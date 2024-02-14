True Salt Announces Major Expansion to Meet Growing Demand in Foodservice and Food Production Channels

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- True Salt, a leading provider of high-quality sea salt, is pleased to announce its significant expansion plans to meet the escalating demand for sea salt in foodservice and manufacturing business channels. With a commitment to delivering premium sea salt products while prioritizing sustainability and customer satisfaction, True Salt is doubling down on its efforts to enhance production capacity, expand operations, and strengthen its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Expanding Production Capacity and Footprint in Phoenix Headquarters

True Salt is set to embark on a major expansion initiative at its Phoenix headquarters. The company will be increasing its production capacity by doubling its existing capabilities, thereby significantly boosting output to cater to the surging demand for sea salt. Furthermore, True Salt will be expanding its overall footprint in Phoenix, reflecting its dedication to scaling operations and serving its growing customer base more efficiently.

Southern California Operations Expansion

In addition to bolstering its presence in Phoenix, True Salt is also expanding its operations in Southern California. This expansion entails not only increasing production capacity but also enhancing importing capabilities to ensure a steady supply of premium sea salt. By strengthening its operations in Southern California, True Salt aims to better serve its customers by meeting their evolving needs with top-quality sea salt product.

True Salt remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. As part of its expansion efforts, the company is scaling up its sustainability initiatives to minimize its environmental footprint and promote responsible sourcing practices. True Salt recognizes the importance of preserving natural resources and is dedicated to implementing eco-friendly measures throughout its production processes. The company has already completed its Stage 1 and Stage 2 carbon emissions studies and continues to optimize its operations to reduce its carbon footprint.

Strengthening Customer Success Operations

At True Salt, customer satisfaction is paramount. To further enhance the customer experience and ensure seamless interactions, the company is strengthening its Customer Success operations. By investing in resources and personnel dedicated to customer support, True Salt aims to provide unparalleled service and support to its valued clientele. This strategic initiative underscores True Salt's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence at every touchpoint.

"We are thrilled to announce this expansion of our operations," said Brian Pierce, CEO of True Salt. "As demand for sea salt continues to rise, we remain committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products and service. This expansion will enable us to meet the growing needs of our customers while upholding our commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction."

True Salt's 2024 expansion builds on a successful 2023, featuring strategic growth and wider market reach. The company launched a new business unit dedicated to serving its growing list of tomato canning and processing clients, expanded its foodservice business with partnerships among the nation's top food distributors, and grew its bulk ingredient business, attracting leading brands in frozen foods, cured meats, soups, sauces, and cheese to switch to its sea salt. These efforts highlight True Salt's commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in delivering premium sea salt across various industries and channels.

About True Salt

True Salt is a leading provider of high-quality sea salt, offering a range of premium products for the foodservice and food production. Founded with a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, True Salt has become a trusted partner for top brands and professional kitchens across the United States. Visit truesaltco.com for more information.

Kelly Egan

True Salt LLC - Chief Operating Officer

833-748-9990

[email protected]

SOURCE True Salt