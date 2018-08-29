True Value Company Semi-Annual Reunion to Make History in Denver with Open Invitations

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, True Value Company's semi-annual Reunion is open to all independent hardware retailers.

The globally-recognized company will host all retailers, regardless of affiliation, at the Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St., Denver, CO 60202) on Sept. 27-30 with a full slate of buying opportunities, educational sessions and top of the line assortments at highly discounted prices.

In April 2018, True Value Company closed a transaction enabling the return of more than $200 million to its members, becoming the most flexible partner in the hardware industry and operating as the only hardlines wholesaler with access to a globally-recognized brand with no investment requirement.

"The transaction we made earlier this year changed the independent hardware industry in a way it has never experienced before," said True Value Company President and Chief Executive Officer, John Hartmann. "Our doors are now open to all independent hardware retailers across the globe. Our upcoming Reunion in Denver is the perfect way for retailers who are looking for better products and services to check out all of our industry-leading assortments at the best prices, listen to keynote speakers and, of course, really get to know us and all that we have to offer."

The event begins Thursday, Sept. 27 with sessions at the Retailer Best Practices Conference (RBPC), highlighted by keynote speakers and bestselling authors Dave Ridley and Patrick Lencioni. Ridley will offer lessons learned throughout his executive career at Southwest that led to the airline receiving a "customer first" reputation in one of the most challenging industries. Lencioni, a best-selling author whose 11 books have sold more than 5 million copies, will discuss best practices for building teams to lead businesses and drive competitive advantages. The impactful RBPC will focus on service excellence, business marketing and technology innovation and include roundtable sessions and five tracks of learning.

Throughout the weekend retailers will have access to nearly 1,000,000 square feet filled with easy to order, attendee-only deals on the best assortments in the industry that include thousands of new and classic products.

Deals and events include:

Bargain Burner discounts of up to 50 percent for early arrivals on Sept. 27

Overstock and Closeout Corner deals of up to 70 percent ( Sept. 28 )

) Rise and Save discounts of up to 40 percent on select vendor items on Saturday morning, Sept. 29

35,000 square-foot Assortment City show floor showcasing the best product lineup in the industry with True Value's 89 Customized True Blue (CTB) assortments (including 29 new offerings), which gives stores the opportunity to leverage the power of localized, differentiated and relevant product offerings that meet the needs of specific markets

Made in the USA products and a Discount City section that includes over 200 items and more than 1,400 pallets, countertops and floor stands

products and a Discount City section that includes over 200 items and more than 1,400 pallets, countertops and floor stands On-the-floor training, over 1,100 suppliers, 75 new vendors and product giveaways

On the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28, retailers will experience an action-packed, multimedia general session with company and industry updates from True Value executives, success stories from retailers across the globe and groundbreaking supply chain, technology, merchandising and marketing innovation reports.

Immediately following Friday's general session will be a block party featuring a live performance by rock legend Kenny Loggins, whose music has been featured in Hollywood hits such as "Top Gun," "Footloose" and "Caddyshack."

To register, visit www.truevaluecompany.com/truth or call (888) 291-7229 to speak to a member of the True Value team.

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and over 70 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set with market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University all within a flexible model which requires no membership. Serving over 4,400 stores worldwide

