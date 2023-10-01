True wireless stereo earbuds market size to grow by USD 120.70 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by Increasing penetration of smart devices - Technavio

The "True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market size by price range (Below USD 100, USD 100-199, and Over USD 200), distribution channel (Online and Offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the true wireless stereo earbuds market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 120.70 billion. The increasing penetration of smart devices is the key factor driving market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, streaming music players, and other multimedia devices is anticipated to boost the demand for compatible accessories such as true wireless stereo headphones. Additionally, the demand for smart devices is increasing mainly in urban and semi-urban areas. Smartphone players are also mainly focusing on these areas to increase their market share. Rising smart device sales are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market 2023-2027
Market Challenge -

Perceived health hazards of true wireless stereo earbuds are the significant challenge that affects the growth of the market. Prolonged use of true wireless stereo headphones can lead to hearing complications and other health risks such as hearing loss. Additionally, sharing headphones between multiple users can lead to ear infections and infections. Since the inner ear is directly connected to the brain, completely wireless stereo headphones can affect the brain. Therefore, these risks contribute to the slowdown in the growth of the market during the forecast period. 

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

The true wireless stereo earbuds market is segmented by price range (below USD 100, USD 100-199, and over USD 200), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

  • The market share growth by the below USD 100 segment will be significant during the forecast period. The earbuds in this segment are typically essential and do not deliver multiple features. Several truly wireless stereo headphones for under USD 100 include Sony's Sony WF-C500, the boat Airdopes Alpha True Wireless Headphones, and the OnePlus Nord Buds. Growing adoption of entry-level devices is expected to drive the growth of the Below USD 100 segment of the true wireless stereo earbuds market during the forecast period. 

View a Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the true wireless stereo earbuds market:

Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Crossbeats, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International SA, Marshall Group AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Titan Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Matrics Inc., and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Related Reports:

The wireless headphones market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.11% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 22,042.99 million.

The wireless audio devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 57,887.46 million.

True Wireless Stereo Earbuds Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 120.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

26.78

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Crossbeats, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., Imagine Marketing Pvt. Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Logitech International SA, Marshall Group AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Titan Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Matrics Inc., and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Price Range 

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel 

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

