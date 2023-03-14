Truecaller and Delhi Police cooperate to enhance cyber safety awareness

Truecaller and Delhi Police come together to enhance cyber saftey awareness to safeguard digital communication. The partnership includes a range of initiatives to increase cyber safety awareness to tackle the challenges of cybercrime effectively.

STOCKHOLM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of this collaboration, starting today citizens will have access to all verified phone numbers of Delhi Police on Truecaller's Government Directory Services. In addition, Truecaller will provide technical support to the Delhi Police in conducting cyber safety training for police personnel and vulnerable sections of society - including women, first-time internet users and college students. Truecaller & Delhi Police will also continuously share critical information through their social channels to equip citizens with knowledge of good practices to create a safer digital communication experience.

"Cybercrimes are a growing menace in today's times as bad elements in society are finding newer ways to cause harm to the common citizen. People of all genders, ages, income groups, locations, etc. are at risk of cybercrimes, making it a high-priority issue for us. I think the Government Directory Services by Truecaller is an important addition to the arsenal that citizens have at their disposal to make informed decisions by verifying the identities of Police officers to avoid harm in their digital communications. I am confident that this partnership with Truecaller will enhance cyber safety and build on our earlier work together on this agenda." says Mr Sanjay Singh, Special Commisioner, Licensing & Legal Division, Perception Management & Media Cell, Project Implementation & Technology, Delhi Police

"We are excited to partner with Delhi Police to forward our joint mission to improve safety in digital communication by empowering mobile users to become responsible Digital nagariks. Truecaller users will be able to access verified numbers of Delhi Police officers through our Government Directory Services for better delivery of citizen services and tackle impersonation, one of the key causes leading to frauds. To date, our cyber safety training program has benefited over 1.6 million people nationwide, and we're excited to extend this initiative to the citizens of Delhi to do our part to support the government's "Stay Safe Online" campaign" says Ms. Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs, Truecaller

Truecaller is scheduled to conduct the first CyberWise training session under the partnership for Delhi Police personnel on March 18th later this week.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 338 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

