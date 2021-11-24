Truecaller Crosses 300 Million Active Users Globally

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller , the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, is proud to announce the very significant milestone of 300 million users monthly.

Just over a year ago, the company was 250 million strong, which means 50 million new users have adopted Truecaller globally since October 2020 in order to build their safety net. Launched over 11 years ago, the Truecaller app is available across the globe in multiple languages. This achievement has secured the app's unique position as the leading provider of Global CallerID and spam threats.

The 300 million milestone is a testament to the trust and faith that consumers have in the platform. Apart from the core features of call identification and spam blocking, Truecaller has launched features like Smart SMS to prevent robotexting spam, while providing alerts and categorization of important messages. Additional new features include Inbox Cleaner, Full-Screen Caller ID, Group Voice Calling, and others for an enriching user experience. Long available on Android and now iOS, the platform offers advanced, real-time CallerID and Robocall Analytics and notifications, largely built on the community participation of the large pool of users.

"We started small but always had big ambitions for Truecaller. To reach 300 million active users is a milestone for all of us who have played a part to make Truecaller the fantastic platform that it is today. Over the past decade, we have worked hard to make Truecaller the vital service that is used by so many and I am humbled by the trust that so many millions of users put in our platform. We have a clear strategy to continue growing our company by developing the product to enhance the user experience and thereby welcome even more users in the future," says Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder of Truecaller.

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 300 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and more than 30 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (8 October 2021). For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com .

