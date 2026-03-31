Truecaller Crosses 500 Million Users: Sets a New Global Standard for Trusted Communication

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller today announced it has surpassed 500 million monthly active users (MAU). The company has added 50 million users during the last year and has surpassed 150 million users outside of India. With half a billion people now using the service, Truecaller has become a trusted platform for safer mobile communication worldwide.

The user base has doubled in the past five years. Despite the size of its user base, Truecaller remains a lean organization with approximately 470 employees. The growth in the user base is mirrored by an even faster increasing adoption in its subscription service - Truecaller Premium, which has now surpassed 4 million subscribers, further diversifying its revenue streams and strengthening its global business model.

As the platform evolves from a Caller ID app into a trust layer for everyday communication, it continues to see adoption across diverse markets where verifying identity and tackling fraud are becoming mandatory for everyone using their phone.

"This is an important milestone for us, but it also says something bigger about the world we live in," said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. "More and more people need help navigating spam, scams, and unwanted communication every day. Reaching 500 million users shows the scale of that need, and the trust people place in Truecaller to help make communication safer. Our commitment remains focused on continuously strengthening Truecaller with smarter technology and new capabilities that protect users before, during, and after every call or message. Ultimately, our aim is to build a safer, more trusted communication ecosystem for everyone. We now have our sights set on the next milestone: 1 billion users."

Truecaller will continue to report its average monthly and daily active users every quarter as part of its quarterly financial reporting.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

[email protected]

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SOURCE Truecaller AB