Truecaller for iPhone recognized by Apple as one of the top free apps of 2023

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller has been mentioned in Apple's list of Top apps of 2023. Truecaller was one of the top 20 most downloaded apps in the free category in multiple countries like India, South Africa and Egypt and 10 additional geographical markets in Africa and the Middle East.

Truecaller has, for many years, been the world's leading global communications platform on Android. During 2022, Truecaller launched a brand new version of the app on iOS which was rewritten from the ground up and for example provides users with significantly better number identification and protection from spam and scam calls, as compared to previous versions.

With the improved app, Truecaller has experienced strong growth in users on iOS (as well as Android) which the listing as one of the top 20 most downloaded apps on iOS in many of Truecallers core markets also is a testimony of. The total number of monthly active users on iOS has grown approximately 60% since the launch of the new app in Q3 2022 and Truecaller will continue its ambition to also become the leading global communications platform on iOS.

Truecallers users on iOS have a higher conversion rate to also becoming premium users which is an important driver of user subscription income for Truecaller. In Q3 2023 income from consumers subscriptions was 14% of total revenues and grew 20% compared to Q3 2022.

External links where Truecaller been listed one of the top 20 most downloaded apps on Apple:

India: https://apps.apple.com/in/story/id1719170110

South Africa: https://apps.apple.com/za/story/id1719170110

Egypt: https://apps.apple.com/eg/story/id1719170110

