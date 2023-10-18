Truecaller Increases Ambitions in Targeted Growth Markets

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the leading global communications platform, has appointed country managers in targeted growth markets Nigeria and Colombia. The country managers are responsible for leading Truecaller's go-to-market functions including managing end-to-end operations of Truecaller's expanding operations in Nigeria and Colombia and to negotiate and collaborate with vendors, service providers, and local businesses with the ultimate goal of making Truecaller a household name in the regions among consumers and businesses.

Ogochukwu Onwuzurike, newly appointed country manager in Nigeria has over a decade of experience of working across several industry verticals such as banking, payments, fintech and SaaS.

Nicolás Vargas, newly appointed country manager in Colombia, joins Truecaller with a rich experience of more than 12 years of working across several industries and verticals. His last role at Uber was as Business Development Country Leader.

"A new generation of companies and tools are changing the way we live our lives today. On the back of the digital transformation wave across the African continent, there is a need to continue to build the trust, privacy and safety infrastructure. That is what I find fascinating about Truecaller's Mission. Creating safe spaces, including digital and communication spaces, is imperative for a prosperous Africa. I am inspired to join Truecaller to build that reality for my continent." said Ogochukwu Onwuzurike.

"I joined Truecaller because the spam/scam problema in Colombia is growing by the minute and I firmly believe in the company's mission to protect people from malicious intent. Also, people are entitled to their privacy and one way of achieving this is by curbing spammers. Everyone should have access to Truecaller's set of tools to thwart spam/scam." said Nicolás Vargas

"I'm pleased to welcome Ogochukwu and Nicolás to the Truecaller team", said Nami Zarringhalam, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer, Truecaller. Ogo and Nicolás bring with them a wealth of experience that will greatly benefit our ambitious plans. We have long since wanted to add local expertise and regional knowledge in Nigeria and Colombia and now with Ogo's and Nicolás' appointment, I am confident that having feet on the ground will enhance our capabilities further. We have clear ambitions to further grow the promising African and Latin American markets, deliver our class-leading caller ID and spam blocking functionality as well as cater to the needs of the diverse businesses that operate in the region."

Truecaller has witnessed increased growth in the number of users from Africa, Latin America as well as SouthEast Asia in 2023. During the last quarter, Truecaller surpassed 100 million users outside of India and the absolute growth of users in RoW reached all-time high levels. The ambition going forward is to focus on specific markets like Nigeria and Colombia by recruiting top talent to utilize the full width of the Truecaller offerings and capabilities to accelerate the organic growth even further.

As of 30th of June, Truecaller had more than 356 millions monthly active users globally and approximately 400 employees in Sweden, India, Egypt, Israel and the US.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2022. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit corporate.truecaller.com

