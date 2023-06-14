Truecaller Launches AI-powered Call Recording for iPhone and Android

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller has launched an AI-powered call recording feature for its 350 million active users on both iPhone and Android. The feature has been launched in US and will gradually be launched in different parts of the world in the months to come. The AI-powered functionality that is part of the premium offering significantly sets Truecaller apart from others in this space.

The new feature records both sides of the call with high clarity and provides summarized transcriptions of all call recordings, turning the call recording into text that is easy to navigate. Each transcription will come with a brief subject line that makes it easier to quickly and accurately search within these transcriptions using Large Language Model (LLM) technology. This will remove the need to sift through hours of recordings to locate a specific piece of information (this will be rolled out soon)

Recording for Incoming calls

Recording for outgoing calls

Call Recorder allows users to record specific incoming and outgoing calls within the app, preserving every detail while keeping spam and pesky calls at bay.

Users can easily manage recordings: listen, rename, share, or delete - on our intuitive platform.

This feature enables users to focus on discussions without worrying about note-taking, thereby increasing productivity.

It will initially be available for our premium users in the US, it will soon be accessible globally.

All recordings are locally stored on users devices ensuring absolute privacy.

iPhone users will be able to keep a backup of all recordings in their iCloud storage so that they don't get lost. Android users can choose to backup recordings to their Google Drive.

In addition to the above, Truecaller promises some interesting inclusions to this feature soon such as an AI-generated summary of the recording and short call title.

Speaking about the new feature, Raphael Mimoun, Cloud Telephony Product Director at Truecaller stated, " The decision to launch the Truecaller Call recording feature is inspired by advancements in Language Learning Models (LLMs) that aim to redefine the call recording experience. Our new feature enables fast, intuitive retrieval and use of recordings with smart search and call summaries. We are eager to see its transformative impact on how our users manage their calls, record, retrieve and utilize conversations".

