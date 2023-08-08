Truecaller statement in relation to new data privacy regulations in India

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India is in the process of being adopted and is expected to be enacted shortly. Among other things, the new bill regulates the processing of personal digital data used in commercial context in India. Truecaller has actively followed the process with the new bill since its inception in 2019 and is well prepared to be compliant with the new bill.

"We welcome the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India that provides a modern, straight-forward and comprehensive privacy framework. Truecaller has been helping Indian consumers to have a safer experience for the past 14 years with GDPR-like rights to protect the consumer, and we believe that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is a great addition to that mission across the whole Internet. We stay committed to our mission of making communication safe in India and around the world and will comply with all provisions of the upcoming regulations. We are positive about the bill, which provides clarity and long-term conditions, and our assessment remains that the new law will not affect the user experience in any significant manner", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller

About Truecaller:
Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 356 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and around 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information, please visit corporate.truecaller.com

