Truecaller statement in relation to new data privacy regulations in India

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India is in the process of being adopted and is expected to be enacted shortly. Among other things, the new bill regulates the processing of personal digital data used in commercial context in India. Truecaller has actively followed the process with the new bill since its inception in 2019 and is well prepared to be compliant with the new bill.

"We welcome the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill in India that provides a modern, straight-forward and comprehensive privacy framework. Truecaller has been helping Indian consumers to have a safer experience for the past 14 years with GDPR-like rights to protect the consumer, and we believe that the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is a great addition to that mission across the whole Internet. We stay committed to our mission of making communication safe in India and around the world and will comply with all provisions of the upcoming regulations. We are positive about the bill, which provides clarity and long-term conditions, and our assessment remains that the new law will not affect the user experience in any significant manner", says Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller

