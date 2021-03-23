TrueCar and AAA Announce Extension of 13-Year Auto Buying Program

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announces the extension of their current AAA Auto Buying Program*, powered by TrueCar.

This year marks the 13th year of the program with TrueCar as a AAA Preferred Supplier. With the extension, more than 41 million AAA members in select areas will have access to the TrueCar powered Auto Buying Program through the end of 2023.

"AAA is one of the best known and most trusted brands for car owners. Being a trusted resource and empowering hundreds of thousands of AAA members as they make one of their biggest financial decisions is something that we are extremely proud to continue through the AAA Auto Buying Program," said Mike Darrow, CEO & President at TrueCar.

AAA Auto Buying Program Key Benefits:

Price Context. See what others paid for your new vehicle of interest in a local area and view price ratings on used vehicles

See what others paid for your new vehicle of interest in a local area and view price ratings on used vehicles Savings. Save on average over $3,000 off MSRP** on new vehicles and receive discounts on used vehicles**

Save on average over $3,000 off MSRP** on new vehicles and receive discounts on used vehicles** Real Price Offers. Receive real transactable price offers on actual inventory on the dealer's lot

Receive real transactable price offers on actual inventory on the dealer's lot Trade-In or Sell. Get a value on your existing vehicle and receive a real cash offer in minutes

Get a value on your existing vehicle and receive a real cash offer in minutes Build your Deal Online . Build a comprehensive deal online and save time at the dealership

. Build a comprehensive deal online and save time at the dealership Buy from Home . Identify TrueCar Certified Dealers that offer remote paperwork, vehicle delivery and vehicle sanitization

Identify TrueCar Certified Dealers that offer remote paperwork, vehicle delivery and vehicle sanitization Extensive Dealer Network. Access TrueCar's Certified Dealer Network, which includes dealers nationwide

"TrueCar has continued to enhance and evolve its offering over the years to provide AAA members with best-in-class digital car buying tools," said Bob Huffman, director of automotive preferred suppliers for AAA. "AAA is proud to have TrueCar continue to power the AAA Auto Buying Program and provide our valued members with peace of mind during their car buying experience."

For more information, visit AAA.com/AutoBuying

* TrueCar powered auto buying services available only in participating AAA club territories: Auto Club Enterprise (excluding Southern CA and HI), The Auto Club Group (excluding NC, SC and CO), Auto Club Alliance, AAA Mountain West Group (excluding AK, AZ, MT, WY), AAA Northeast, AAA Western & Central NY, AAA Ohio Auto Club, AAA Hoosier Motor Club (IN), AAA Northampton County (PA), AAA Minneapolis, AAA South Jersey, AAA Southern Pennsylvania, AAA Hudson Valley (NY) and AAA Shelby Auto Club (OH).

**Between 1/1/20 and 12/31/20, the average savings off MSRP experienced by consumers who connected with a TrueCar Certified Dealer through the AAA Auto Buying Program and who were identified as buying a new vehicle from that Certified Dealer was $3,197. Your actual savings may vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle you select, region, dealer, and applicable vehicle-specific manufacturer incentives, which are subject to change. The MSRP is determined by the manufacturer and may not reflect the price at which vehicles are generally sold in the dealer's trade area, as many vehicles are sold below MSRP. Each dealer sets its own pricing.

***Used car discounts not available in all states.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

About AAA

AAA provides more than 61 million members with automotive, travel, insurance and financial services through its federation of 30 motor clubs and more than 1,000 branch offices across North America. Since 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for safe mobility. Drivers can request roadside assistance, identify nearby gas prices, locate discounts, book a hotel or map a route via the AAA Mobile app. To join, visit AAA.com.

