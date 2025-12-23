TrueCar Stockholders Approve Transaction with Fair Holdings

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), one of the most recognized and trusted automotive digital marketplace brands, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced acquisition of TrueCar by Fair Holdings, Inc. ("Fair Holdings"), an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter, at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting").

"Approval of the transaction by stockholders is a pivotal moment for TrueCar," said Jantoon Reigersman, Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar. "This transaction is a win-win for our Company, our investors, our affinity partner network, Certified Dealers and car buyers nationwide. We are delighted to deliver a compelling premium to stockholders, and pleased that Fair Holdings intends to build on TrueCar's position as a trusted platform that adds value and transparency to the car shopping experience."

Under the terms of the agreement, upon the closing of the transaction, TrueCar stockholders will receive $2.55 in cash for each share of TrueCar owned. The transaction is expected to close in January 2026, subject to satisfaction of other closing conditions.

TrueCar will file the final voting results, as certified by an independent Inspector of Election, on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by its Certified Dealers, TrueCar is building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as it seeks to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit its marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in its network, who shares the belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of its marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA and Navy Federal Credit Union.

About Scott Painter and Fair Holdings, Inc.

Fair Holdings, Inc. is Scott Painter's holding company. Painter is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of TrueCar, Inc. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in automotive digital retail and finance innovation, having launched companies including CarsDirect, TrueCar, and Fair. Painter is also the Founder & CEO of Autonomy and Autonomy Data Services (ADS), which owns and operates the largest nationwide fleet of electric vehicles available via subscription.

