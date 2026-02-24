TrueCar Announces Organizational Realignment to Restore Profitability and Recommit to Core Mission

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced an organizational realignment as part of a comprehensive effort to refocus the company around profitability and its core mission of saving customers time and money when shopping for a new car. The workforce reduction of 30% is effective today.

The organizational changes follow an in-depth operational review following the completion of the company's go-private transaction . The new TrueCar senior leadership team met individually with every employee across the organization to understand each role and how it supports TrueCar's mission. Following that review, TrueCar is right-sizing the business to prioritize quality over quantity, profitability over growth-at-all-costs, and execution over expansion. These changes are necessary steps to build a sustainable organization and complete the turnaround of a historically unprofitable company.

"This is the hardest part of being a leader," said Scott Painter , Founder and CEO of TrueCar. "We approached this thoughtfully and deliberately as a necessary step to refocus the company on its mission. As soon as I reacquired TrueCar, I personally met with every single team member to understand where the company is today so we can get on track to becoming a sustainable, mission-based company."

Going forward, TrueCar will concentrate its resources on strengthening its position as the leading auto buying platform. The company will prioritize delivering clearer pricing insight, higher-quality dealer relationships, and a more efficient transaction experience for consumers. The strategic shift reflects a move from a quantity-driven marketplace model to a quality-driven platform.

"We are laser-focused on identifying opportunities to strengthen our product and company to ensure TrueCar is actively delivering meaningful value to customers and partners, right now," said Painter.

With this return to mission, TrueCar expects that in a few short years it can generate one million vehicle sales per year on its platform to become an in excess of $1 billion-dollar annual revenue company. Through disciplined execution, product focus, and stronger dealer alignment, TrueCar will work towards delivering approximately threefold growth.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

