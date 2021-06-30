TrueCar Forecasts Total New Vehicle Sales up 16% for June 2021

"We have been closely watching declining levels of new car inventory since the beginning of the year but until recently sales have remained strong due to overwhelming demand. We still expect June to show strong gains compared to a year ago but we are seeing some softening compared to prior months," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "In addition to lower inventory, we continue to see a sharp downward trend in incentives and a corresponding increase in transaction prices which could sway some shoppers to remain on the fence this month," added Woolard.

"The chip shortage has complicated OEM operations in terms of shifting priorities around what vehicles to build and where to send them. Looking at the second quarter compared to first quarter, we see large shifts in market share with the biggest benefactors being Honda, Hyundai and Kia," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Not all brands have been impacted equally, but the common denominator is that everyone wishes they had more vehicles to sell in the current environment."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

Total retail sales for June 2021 are expected to be up 16% from a year ago and down 16% from May 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be up 16% from a year ago and down 16% from when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Fleet sales for June 2021 are expected to be up 73% from a year ago and down 1% from May 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

are expected to be up 73% from a year ago and down 1% from May 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Incentive spend is down 33% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 5% from a year ago and up 2% from May 2021 .

. Total SAAR is expected to increase 17% from a year ago from 13.0 million units to 15.2 million units.

Used vehicle sales for June 2021 are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 9% from a year ago and even with May 2021.

are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 9% from a year ago and even with May 2021. The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.5% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for June 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.

June 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 32,204 24,917 39,204 29.2% 29.2% -17.9% -14.6% Daimler 24,075 26,681 29,145 -9.8% -9.8% -17.4% -14.1% Ford 112,307 157,951 160,520 -28.9% -28.9% -30.0% -27.2% GM 203,511 175,770 240,095 15.8% 15.8% -15.2% -11.8% Honda 144,989 114,774 176,815 26.3% 26.3% -18.0% -14.7% Hyundai 77,752 51,564 93,745 50.8% 50.8% -17.1% -13.7% Kia 67,006 47,870 80,298 40.0% 40.0% -16.6% -13.2% Nissan 85,474 65,290 110,374 30.9% 30.9% -22.6% -19.5% Stellantis 147,000 137,902 182,966 6.6% 6.6% -19.7% -16.4% Subaru 46,380 53,910 56,558 -14.0% -14.0% -18.0% -14.7% Tesla 23,562 11,150 28,790 111.3% 111.3% -18.2% -14.9% Toyota 201,599 149,445 241,003 34.9% 34.9% -16.3% -13.0% Volkswagen Group 59,281 45,831 72,527 29.3% 29.3% -18.3% -15.0% Industry 1,287,536 1,113,464 1,586,748 15.6% 15.6% -18.9% -15.6%































Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 31,038 24,466 38,534 26.9% 26.9% -19.5% -16.2% Daimler 22,681 25,275 28,549 -10.3% -10.3% -20.6% -17.4% Ford 87,304 127,947 130,583 -31.8% -31.8% -33.1% -30.5% GM 163,665 155,853 209,419 5.0% 5.0% -21.8% -18.7% Honda 142,378 113,881 176,073 25.0% 25.0% -19.1% -15.9% Hyundai 71,545 50,397 88,278 42.0% 42.0% -19.0% -15.7% Kia 59,466 46,652 77,311 27.5% 27.5% -23.1% -20.0% Nissan 71,012 55,431 91,089 28.1% 28.1% -22.0% -18.9% Stellantis 126,944 125,004 153,403 1.6% 1.6% -17.2% -13.9% Subaru 45,535 52,363 54,449 -13.0% -13.0% -16.4% -13.0% Tesla 23,388 11,150 28,780 109.8% 109.8% -18.7% -15.5% Toyota 176,279 143,753 212,734 22.6% 22.6% -17.1% -13.8% Volkswagen Group 57,996 45,379 71,476 27.8% 27.8% -18.9% -15.6% Industry 1,133,299 1,024,374 1,424,931 10.6% 10.6% -20.5% -17.3%































Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 1,167 451 670 158.7% 158.7% 74.1% 81.1% Daimler 1,394 1,406 596 -0.9% -0.9% 133.8% 143.2% Ford 25,003 30,004 29,937 -16.7% -16.7% -16.5% -13.1% GM 39,846 19,917 30,676 100.1% 100.1% 29.9% 35.1% Honda 2,612 893 742 192.5% 192.5% 252.0% 266.1% Hyundai 6,207 1,167 5,467 431.7% 431.7% 13.5% 18.1% Kia 7,540 1,218 2,987 518.9% 518.9% 152.4% 162.5% Nissan 14,462 9,859 19,285 46.7% 46.7% -25.0% -22.0% Stellantis 20,056 12,898 29,563 55.5% 55.5% -32.2% -29.4% Subaru 845 1,547 2,109 -45.4% -45.4% -59.9% -58.3% Tesla 174 - 10



1671.5% 1742.3% Toyota 25,320 5,692 28,269 344.8% 344.8% -10.4% -6.8% Volkswagen Group 1,285 452 1,051 184.2% 184.2% 22.3% 27.2% Industry 154,237 89,090 161,817 73.1% 73.1% -4.7% -0.9%































Fleet Penetration



Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change



BMW 3.6% 1.8% 1.7% 100.2% 112.0%



Daimler 5.8% 5.3% 2.0% 9.8% 183.1%



Ford 22.3% 19.0% 18.6% 17.2% 19.4%



GM 19.6% 11.3% 12.8% 72.8% 53.2%



Honda 1.8% 0.8% 0.4% 131.5% 329.3%



Hyundai 8.0% 2.3% 5.8% 252.6% 36.9%



Kia 11.3% 2.5% 3.7% 342.1% 202.5%



Nissan 16.9% 15.1% 17.5% 12.0% -3.2%



Stellantis 13.6% 9.4% 16.2% 45.9% -15.6%



Subaru 1.8% 2.9% 3.7% -36.5% -51.1%



Tesla 0.7% 0.0% 0.0%

2064.5%



Toyota 12.6% 3.8% 11.7% 229.8% 7.1%



Volkswagen Group 2.2% 1.0% 1.4% 119.7% 49.6%



Industry 12.0% 8.0% 10.2% 49.7% 17.5%



































Total Market Share







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual







BMW 2.5% 2.2% 2.5%







Daimler 1.9% 2.4% 1.8%







Ford 8.7% 14.2% 10.1%







GM 15.8% 15.8% 15.1%







Honda 11.3% 10.3% 11.1%







Hyundai 6.0% 4.6% 5.9%







Kia 5.2% 4.3% 5.1%







Nissan 6.6% 5.9% 7.0%







Stellantis 11.4% 12.4% 11.5%







Subaru 3.6% 4.8% 3.6%







Tesla 1.8% 1.0% 1.8%







Toyota 15.7% 13.4% 15.2%







Volkswagen Group 4.6% 4.1% 4.6%







































Retail Market Share







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual







BMW 2.7% 2.4% 2.7%







Daimler 2.0% 2.5% 2.0%







Ford 7.7% 12.5% 9.2%







GM 14.4% 15.2% 14.7%







Honda 12.6% 11.1% 12.4%







Hyundai 6.3% 4.9% 6.2%







Kia 5.2% 4.6% 5.4%







Nissan 6.3% 5.4% 6.4%







Stellantis 11.2% 12.2% 10.8%







Subaru 4.0% 5.1% 3.8%







Tesla 2.1% 1.1% 2.0%







Toyota 15.6% 14.0% 14.9%







Volkswagen Group 5.1% 4.4% 5.0%







































ATP







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YOY MOM



BMW $58,833 $58,915 $58,376 -0.1% 0.8%



Daimler $58,215 $59,752 $60,160 -2.6% -3.2%



Ford $45,195 $43,368 $40,836 4.2% 10.7%



GM $44,361 $39,838 $43,878 11.4% 1.1%



Honda $31,254 $30,154 $31,322 3.6% -0.2%



Hyundai $30,415 $28,969 $29,871 5.0% 1.8%



Kia $28,032 $24,849 $28,398 12.8% -1.3%



Nissan $31,177 $28,718 $30,732 8.6% 1.4%



Stellantis $47,550 $42,381 $46,081 12.2% 3.2%



Subaru $31,876 $30,228 $30,544 5.5% 4.4%



Toyota $35,606 $34,161 $34,831 4.2% 2.2%



Volkswagen Group $41,801 $38,808 $42,415 7.7% -1.4%



Industry $38,221 $36,489 $37,399 4.7% 2.2%



















Incentives







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YOY MOM



BMW $4,415 $5,862 $4,814 -24.7% -8.3%



Daimler $3,533 $5,675 $3,650 -37.7% -3.2%



Ford $2,158 $4,311 $2,334 -49.9% -7.5%



GM $4,070 $5,682 $4,535 -28.4% -10.3%



Honda $1,874 $2,639 $2,133 -29.0% -12.2%



Hyundai $1,722 $2,509 $2,019 -31.4% -14.7%



Kia $2,336 $3,779 $2,483 -38.2% -5.9%



Nissan $3,747 $4,842 $3,698 -22.6% 1.3%



Stellantis $3,159 $5,010 $3,892 -36.9% -18.8%



Subaru $1,203 $1,747 $1,299 -31.1% -7.4%



Toyota $1,886 $2,700 $2,246 -30.2% -16.0%



Volkswagen Group $3,646 $4,340 $3,846 -16.0% -5.2%



Industry $2,751 $4,076 $3,055 -32.5% -10.0%



















Incentives as % of ATP







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YOY MOM



BMW 7.5% 9.9% 8.2% -24.6% -9.0%



Daimler 6.1% 9.5% 6.1% -36.1% 0.0%



Ford 4.8% 9.9% 5.7% -52.0% -16.4%



GM 9.2% 14.3% 10.3% -35.7% -11.2%



Honda 6.0% 8.8% 6.8% -31.5% -12.0%



Hyundai 5.7% 8.7% 6.8% -34.6% -16.2%



Kia 8.3% 15.2% 8.7% -45.2% -4.7%



Nissan 12.0% 16.9% 12.0% -28.7% -0.1%



Stellantis 6.6% 11.8% 8.4% -43.8% -21.3%



Subaru 3.8% 5.8% 4.3% -34.7% -11.2%



Toyota 5.3% 7.9% 6.4% -33.0% -17.9%



Volkswagen Group 8.7% 11.2% 9.1% -22.0% -3.8%



Industry 7.2% 11.2% 8.2% -35.6% -11.9%



















Revenue







Manufacturer Jun 2021 Forecast Jun 2020 Actual May 2021 Actual YOY MOM



Industry $49,210,883,063 $40,629,617,196 $59,342,414,537 21.1% -17.1%





Quarterly Tables

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 103,360 53,029 77,718 94.9% 94.9% 33.0% 27.8% Daimler 77,974 58,917 70,236 32.3% 32.3% 11.0% 6.7% Ford 469,890 432,317 517,711 8.7% 8.7% -9.2% -12.8% GM 682,425 489,264 639,406 39.5% 39.5% 6.7% 2.6% Honda 478,286 293,502 347,091 63.0% 63.0% 37.8% 32.4% Hyundai 252,314 145,307 175,352 73.6% 73.6% 43.9% 38.3% Kia 217,481 125,392 159,550 73.4% 73.4% 36.3% 31.0% Nissan 294,980 177,328 285,553 66.3% 66.3% 3.3% -0.7% Stellantis 497,629 368,674 467,285 35.0% 35.0% 6.5% 2.3% Subaru 164,327 136,518 160,426 20.4% 20.4% 2.4% -1.6% Tesla 68,952 25,500 69,300 170.4% 170.4% -0.5% -4.4% Toyota 680,691 398,029 608,670 71.0% 71.0% 11.8% 7.5% Volkswagen Group 202,707 115,911 161,510 74.9% 74.9% 25.5% 20.6% Industry 4,386,442 2,936,014 3,910,569 49.4% 49.4% 12.2% 7.8%































Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 99,615 51,771 72,760 92.4% 92.4% 36.9% 31.6% Daimler 73,459 56,977 67,872 28.9% 28.9% 8.2% 4.0% Ford 365,278 353,531 400,049 3.3% 3.3% -8.7% -12.2% GM 548,811 436,702 538,643 25.7% 25.7% 1.9% -2.1% Honda 469,672 290,458 342,284 61.7% 61.7% 37.2% 31.9% Hyundai 232,172 141,757 160,915 63.8% 63.8% 44.3% 38.7% Kia 193,008 122,163 135,461 58.0% 58.0% 42.5% 36.9% Nissan 245,070 151,039 198,975 62.3% 62.3% 23.2% 18.4% Stellantis 429,734 325,670 386,483 32.0% 32.0% 11.2% 6.9% Subaru 161,333 133,629 152,898 20.7% 20.7% 5.5% 1.4% Tesla 68,443 25,253 68,892 171.0% 171.0% -0.7% -4.5% Toyota 595,200 385,981 538,221 54.2% 54.2% 10.6% 6.3% Volkswagen Group 198,312 114,244 144,757 73.6% 73.6% 37.0% 31.7% Industry 3,860,980 2,698,065 3,341,830 43.1% 43.1% 15.5% 11.0%































Total Market Share









Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021







BMW 2.4% 1.8% 2.0%







Daimler 1.8% 2.0% 1.8%







Ford 10.7% 14.7% 13.2%







GM 15.6% 16.7% 16.4%







Honda 10.9% 10.0% 8.9%







Hyundai 5.8% 4.9% 4.5%







Kia 5.0% 4.3% 4.1%







Nissan 6.7% 6.0% 7.3%







Stellantis 11.3% 12.6% 11.9%







Subaru 3.7% 4.6% 4.1%







Tesla 1.6% 0.9% 1.8%







Toyota 15.5% 13.6% 15.6%







Volkswagen Group 4.6% 3.9% 4.1%







































Retail Market Share









Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021







BMW 2.6% 1.9% 2.2%







Daimler 1.9% 2.1% 2.0%







Ford 9.5% 13.1% 12.0%







GM 14.2% 16.2% 16.1%







Honda 12.2% 10.8% 10.2%







Hyundai 6.0% 5.3% 4.8%







Kia 5.0% 4.5% 4.1%







Nissan 6.3% 5.6% 6.0%







Stellantis 11.1% 12.1% 11.6%







Subaru 4.2% 5.0% 4.6%







Tesla 1.8% 0.9% 2.1%







Toyota 15.4% 14.3% 16.1%







Volkswagen Group 5.1% 4.2% 4.3%







































ATP







Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change

BMW $58,846 $59,422 $59,429 -1.0%

-1.0%

Daimler $59,848 $59,899 $61,827 -0.1%

-3.2%

Ford $42,999 $43,424 $43,983 -1.0%

-2.2%

GM $43,593 $40,079 $41,539 8.8%

4.9%

Honda $31,376 $30,070 $31,549 4.3%

-0.5%

Hyundai $29,740 $28,642 $30,114 3.8%

-1.2%

Kia $28,237 $25,009 $28,328 12.9%

-0.3%

Nissan $30,709 $28,789 $29,419 6.7%

4.4%

Stellantis $45,974 $42,259 $42,751 8.8%

7.5%

Subaru $30,908 $30,481 $30,485 1.4%

1.4%

Toyota $35,089 $34,336 $34,706 2.2%

1.1%

Volkswagen Group $43,035 $40,319 $43,780 6.7%

-1.7%

Industry $37,639 $36,584 $37,493 2.9%

0.4%

















Incentives







Manufacturer Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change

BMW $4,708 $6,043 $5,124 -22.1%

-8.1%

Daimler $3,660 $6,357 $4,184 -42.4%

-12.5%

Ford $2,467 $4,369 $3,513 -43.5%

-29.8%

GM $4,424 $5,752 $4,761 -23.1%

-7.1%

Honda $2,100 $2,758 $2,371 -23.9%

-11.5%

Hyundai $2,057 $2,602 $2,453 -20.9%

-16.1%

Kia $2,464 $3,818 $2,816 -35.5%

-12.5%

Nissan $3,739 $4,791 $3,774 -22.0%

-0.9%

Stellantis $3,648 $5,256 $4,636 -30.6%

-21.3%

Subaru $1,278 $1,749 $1,349 -26.9%

-5.2%

Toyota $2,218 $2,708 $2,658 -18.1%

-16.5%

Volkswagen Group $3,808 $4,419 $3,942 -13.8%

-3.4%

Industry $3,016 $4,147 $3,517 -27.3%

-14.3%



















(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.truecar.com

