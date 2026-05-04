TrueCar Expands Leadership Team to Strengthen Dealer Focus and Data Strategy

TrueCar Appoints Former INFINITI Executive Nikole Wells as SVP of Dealer Sales, and Rivian and Kelley Blue Book Veteran Steve Moretti as Senior Director of Data Acquisition and Strategic Partnerships to Drive Dealer Sales Velocity

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, one of the most recognized and trusted automotive brands, today announced two key hires: former INFINITI West executive Nikole Wells as Senior Vice President of Dealer Sales, and Rivian and Kelley Blue Book leader Steve Moretti as Senior Director of Data Acquisition and Strategic Partnerships.

Nikole Wells, Senior Vice President of Dealer Sales, TrueCar Steve Moretti, Senior Director of Data Acquisition and Strategic Partnerships, TrueCar

Together, the additions strengthen TrueCar's ability to deliver higher-quality transactions for dealers by pairing field sales execution with expanded data capabilities. Wells will oversee TrueCar's dealer sales organization, including franchise and independent sales, national accounts, and strategic accounts, leading a team of 28. Moretti will lead the company's data acquisition strategy, building and expanding relationships with key data providers and aggregators to establish TrueCar as the premiere data authority in the industry.

"TrueCar is building a platform centered on one idea: better data drives better transactions," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO, TrueCar. "Nikole brings the leadership and operational discipline to translate that into performance in the field, while Steve brings deep expertise in sourcing and structuring the data that powers it. Together, they strengthen our ability to help dealers move cars more efficiently, with greater precision and confidence."

Wells will lean into more than 25 years of experience to build and scale TrueCar's field sales organization as part of its broader transformation strategy, focused on delivering better transactions for dealer partners through price clarity, improved conversion, and stronger alignment across the marketplace. She most recently served as Regional Vice President of INFINITI West, where she led one of the brand's most complex regions, overseeing sales, marketing, dealer performance, and customer experience across a multi-state network. Wells has also held a series of leadership roles at Nissan North America, where she led national sales programs, developed new sales channels, and played a key role in launching and scaling electric vehicle sales initiatives, including contributing to thousands of incremental vehicle sales nationwide. Earlier in her career, she held a series of management positions at Ford Motor Company.

Moretti brings decades of experience in data strategy, partnerships, and automotive marketplace development. He has played key roles in building and scaling data-driven businesses, including helping grow Kelley Blue Book as Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships. Moretti's appointment marks his return to TrueCar, where he served as a strategic consultant in the company's early days, working closely with the founders and executive team to shape its launch strategy and lead initiatives across growth, partnerships, data acquisition, and product development.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading digital automotive platform that uses technology to help car buyers save time and money through a nationwide network of Certified Dealers. Founded in 2005 by Scott Painter, TrueCar was built on the belief that serving membership and affinity organizations central to the car-buying process, including lenders, insurers, and dealers, enables a more valuable auto-buying experience for new and used vehicles. As part of its platform, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including Sam's Club, AAA, and more than 100 credit unions.

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.