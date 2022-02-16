TrueCar Invites Current Stockholders to Submit Questions for its Q4 2021 Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ: TRUE) the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, announced that starting today, its stockholders can submit and upvote questions that they would like addressed on the Company's Q4 2021 earnings call.

TrueCar is using Say Connect, an innovative platform from Say Technologies, to enhance its communications and engagement with its stockholders. Current stockholders can submit their questions until 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) on February 22, 2022, by visiting the Say Connect platform here.

TrueCar's management team will respond to a selection of the top-voted stockholder questions during its earnings call, which will take place on February 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

Investors can register for a live webcast of TrueCar's Q4 2021 earnings call here. An archived replay of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.truecar.com.

Stockholders with support-related questions can email [email protected].

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TrueCar.com