TrueCar Military Awards Veteran with Brand New Retrofitted Vehicle Through 5th Annual DrivenToDrive Initiative

Col. Gadson, a decorated U.S. Army commander who served in the Army for more than 26 years as a field artillery officer and who is a bilateral above-the-knee amputee, was presented with a new Chevrolet SUV custom retrofitted to his needs due to his service related injuries at a ceremony celebrating him and his achievements at an AutoNation dealership in Phoenix, AZ.

"As I look at my own recovery, the number one thing that made me feel most normal was the first time I was able to drive again after being wounded, so I appreciate the significance of the DrivenToDrive initiative and what it provides to injured veterans like myself," said Col. Gadson.

Col. Gadson, a DAV ambassador, has a passion for empowering the disabled veteran community and gives back through motivational speaking, even speaking before Congress. He is an avid photographer and uses photography as a way to heal and move forward. Col. Gadson plans to use his new vehicle to continue sharing this passion for capturing life with other veterans.

"Col. Gadson's contribution to the veteran community is inspiring and we're honored to support vets like him. We're especially pleased that through the DrivenToDrive initiative we have the opportunity to provide a vehicle to Col. Gadson who we know will put it to good use by giving back to the veteran groups he travels the country to speak to," said Mike Darrow, Chief Executive Officer and President at TrueCar. "The mindset of our military community is amazing, especially the resilience of those who are injured."

TrueCar Military's DrivenToDrive initiative was started in 2016, inspired by Army Ranger and DrivenToDrive ambassador, Cory Remsburg, who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. The initiative was created to help injured veterans, who have greatly sacrificed for our country, regain their independence and get back behind the wheel of a vehicle.

"Our partnership with TrueCar has truly transformed the lives of the veterans we serve," said Marc Burgess, CEO of DAV. "The sense of independence that comes with driving is something that has an impact on a person's everyday life, and we're so grateful to TrueCar for ensuring veterans can lead high-quality lives with the respect and dignity they deserve."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 4.7 million, or 26% of veterans have a service-related disability. With independent transportation comes the sense of freedom that mobility provides.

"AutoNation is proud to partner with TrueCar once again, to support veterans through the DrivenToDrive initiative, and we are honored to recognize Col. Gadson for more than 26 years of service and dedication to our country," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at AutoNation. "With this new retrofitted vehicle, Col. Gadson can enjoy the freedom of the open road."

For more information about DrivenToDrive, its mission, past winners and ways to get involved, visit https://www.truecar.com/driventodrive/ .

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. TrueCar Military is a TrueCar program that provides special auto-buying benefits to active duty service members, veterans and their families. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at dav.org.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

