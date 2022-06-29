TrueCar Releases Analysis of June and 2022 Second Quarter Industry Sales

"As we head into the July fourth weekend, inventory across the industry remains at or near the constrained levels we've been seeing throughout 2022, although demand for vehicles remains strong," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We continue to see rapid growth in demand for new electric vehicles amid soaring fuel prices, with that segment's mix of leads up over 100% from last June. This remains one of the areas in particular that is seeing limited inventory."

"With interest rates rising, consumers who are entering the market for a vehicle for the first time in a while might see rates very different from the ones they saw in 2018 or 2019," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers opting for longer loan terms to offset the impact of rising APRs. Specifically, there has been a 30% increase in the mix of loan terms of 84 months or more from last year."

Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 3% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 8% from a year ago and up 14% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 57% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 13% from a year ago and up 2% from May 2022.

Total SAAR is expected to be down 13% from a year ago at 13 million units.

Used vehicle sales for June 2022 are expected to reach 2.9 million, down 16% from a year ago and down 13% from May 2022.

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.2% compared to May 2022 at 5.1% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for June 2022 is about 71 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 71 months, both up about one month since last June.

Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and up 2% from Q1 2022.

Quarterly incentive spend is down 59% from Q2 2021.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2022

Forecast Jun 2021

Actual May 2022

Actual YoY %

Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM %

Change MoM % Change

(DailySelling Rate) BMW 33,805 34,872 26,988 -3.1 % -6.8 % 25.3 % 15.6 % Daimler 28,239 24,347 24,851 16.0 % 11.5 % 13.6 % 4.9 % Ford 155,514 114,677 153,434 35.6 % 30.4 % 1.4 % -6.4 % GM 196,923 204,782 177,856 -3.8 % -7.5 % 10.7 % 2.2 % Honda 79,196 153,122 75,491 -48.3 % -50.3 % 4.9 % -3.2 % Hyundai 67,812 76,519 63,832 -11.4 % -14.8 % 6.2 % -1.9 % Kia 66,632 68,486 57,941 -2.7 % -6.4 % 15.0 % 6.2 % Nissan 52,298 88,642 53,381 -41.0 % -43.3 % -2.0 % -9.6 % Stellantis 132,928 136,334 130,987 -2.5 % -6.2 % 1.5 % -6.3 % Subaru 47,620 42,877 42,526 11.1 % 6.8 % 12.0 % 3.4 % Tesla 46,012 22,869 47,706 101.2 % 93.5 % -3.6 % -11.0 % Toyota 172,540 209,721 176,772 -17.7 % -20.9 % -2.4 % -9.9 % Volkswagen Group 54,578 61,251 46,397 -10.9 % -14.3 % 17.6 % 8.6 % Industry 1,166,569 1,300,873 1,114,285 -10.3 % -13.8 % 4.7 % -3.4 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2022

Forecast Jun 2021

Actual May 2022

Actual YoY %

Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM %

Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 33,240 33,334 26,514 -0.3 % -4.1 % 25.4 % 15.7 % Daimler 27,193 23,332 24,343 16.6 % 12.1 % 11.7 % 3.1 % Ford 112,656 88,762 124,787 26.9 % 22.0 % -9.7 % -16.7 % GM 159,632 177,763 154,886 -10.2 % -13.7 % 3.1 % -4.9 % Honda 78,168 147,414 75,173 -47.0 % -49.0 % 4.0 % -4.0 % Hyundai 67,707 70,941 63,159 -4.6 % -8.2 % 7.2 % -1.0 % Kia 62,540 62,159 55,785 0.6 % -3.3 % 12.1 % 3.5 % Nissan 41,234 70,389 44,035 -41.4 % -43.7 % -6.4 % -13.6 % Stellantis 107,735 120,185 108,631 -10.4 % -13.8 % -0.8 % -8.5 % Subaru 46,366 41,826 40,941 10.9 % 6.6 % 13.3 % 4.5 % Tesla 45,472 22,869 47,690 98.8 % 91.2 % -4.7 % -12.0 % Toyota 162,544 178,371 156,058 -8.9 % -12.4 % 4.2 % -3.9 % Volkswagen Group 53,789 57,466 45,708 -6.4 % -10.0 % 17.7 % 8.6 % Industry 1,023,466 1,151,552 998,243 -11.1 % -14.5 % 2.5 % -5.4 %

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer Jun 2022

Forecast Jun 2021

Actual May 2022

Actual YoY %

Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM %

Change MoM % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 1,538 474 -63.3 % -64.7 % 19.2 % 10.1 % Daimler 1,046 1,015 508 3.0 % -0.9 % 105.8 % 89.9 % Ford 42,858 25,915 28,647 65.4 % 59.0 % 49.6 % 38.1 % GM 37,291 27,019 22,970 38.0 % 32.7 % 62.3 % 49.9 % Honda 1,028 5,708 318 -82.0 % -82.7 % 223.3 % 198.4 % Hyundai 105 5,578 673 -98.1 % -98.2 % -84.4 % -85.6 % Kia 4,092 6,327 2,156 -35.3 % -37.8 % 89.8 % 75.2 % Nissan 11,064 18,253 9,346 -39.4 % -41.7 % 18.4 % 9.3 % Stellantis 25,193 16,149 22,356 56.0 % 50.0 % 12.7 % 4.0 % Subaru 1,254 1,051 1,585 19.3 % 14.7 % -20.9 % -27.0 % Tesla 540 - 16 3220.1 % 2964.7 % Toyota 9,996 31,350 20,714 -68.1 % -69.3 % -51.7 % -55.5 % Volkswagen Group 789 3,785 689 -79.2 % -80.0 % 14.5 % 5.7 % Industry 143,103 149,321 116,042 -4.2 % -7.9 % 23.3 % 13.8 %



3220.1 % 2964.7 % Toyota 9,996 31,350 20,714 -68.1 % -69.3 % -51.7 % -55.5 % Volkswagen Group 789 3,785 689 -79.2 % -80.0 % 14.5 % 5.7 % Industry 143,103 149,321 116,042 -4.2 % -7.9 % 23.3 % 13.8 %

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.7 % 4.4 % 1.8 % -62.1 % -4.8 % Daimler 3.7 % 4.2 % 2.0 % -11.2 % 81.1 % Ford 27.6 % 22.6 % 18.7 % 21.9 % 47.6 % GM 18.9 % 13.2 % 12.9 % 43.5 % 46.6 % Honda 1.3 % 3.7 % 0.4 % -65.2 % 208.1 % Hyundai 0.2 % 7.3 % 1.1 % -97.9 % -85.3 % Kia 6.1 % 9.2 % 3.7 % -33.5 % 65.1 % Nissan 21.2 % 20.6 % 17.5 % 2.7 % 20.8 % Stellantis 19.0 % 11.8 % 17.1 % 60.0 % 11.0 % Subaru 2.6 % 2.5 % 3.7 % 7.4 % -29.4 % Tesla 1.2 % 0.0 % 0.0 %

3342.3 % Toyota 5.8 % 14.9 % 11.7 % -61.2 % -50.6 % Volkswagen Group 1.4 % 6.2 % 1.5 % -76.6 % -2.6 % Industry 12.3 % 11.5 % 10.4 % 6.9 % 17.8 %

Total Market Share Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual BMW 2.9 % 2.7 % 2.4 % Daimler 2.4 % 1.9 % 2.2 % Ford 13.3 % 8.8 % 13.8 % GM 16.9 % 15.7 % 16.0 % Honda 6.8 % 11.8 % 6.8 % Hyundai 5.8 % 5.9 % 5.7 % Kia 5.7 % 5.3 % 5.2 % Nissan 4.5 % 6.8 % 4.8 % Stellantis 11.4 % 10.5 % 11.8 % Subaru 4.1 % 3.3 % 3.8 % Tesla 3.9 % 1.8 % 4.3 % Toyota 14.8 % 16.1 % 15.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.7 % 4.7 % 4.2 %

97.2 % 95.2 % 96.8 %

Retail Market Share Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual BMW 3.2 % 2.9 % 2.7 % Daimler 2.7 % 2.0 % 2.4 % Ford 11.0 % 7.7 % 12.5 % GM 15.6 % 15.4 % 15.5 % Honda 7.6 % 12.8 % 7.5 % Hyundai 6.6 % 6.2 % 6.3 % Kia 6.1 % 5.4 % 5.6 % Nissan 4.0 % 6.1 % 4.4 % Stellantis 10.5 % 10.4 % 10.9 % Subaru 4.5 % 3.6 % 4.1 % Tesla 4.4 % 2.0 % 4.8 % Toyota 15.9 % 15.5 % 15.6 % Volkswagen Group 5.3 % 5.0 % 4.6 %

97.5 % 95.1 % 96.9 %

ATP



Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $65,965 $60,344 $64,880 9.3 % 1.7 % Daimler $64,293 $59,320 $64,732 8.4 % -0.7 % Ford $52,427 $47,972 $50,989 9.3 % 2.8 % GM $50,426 $47,391 $50,869 6.4 % -0.9 % Honda $38,132 $32,538 $37,648 17.2 % 1.3 % Hyundai $37,699 $32,451 $37,299 16.2 % 1.1 % Kia $35,760 $29,824 $35,083 19.9 % 1.9 % Nissan $36,108 $31,969 $36,307 12.9 % -0.5 % Stellantis $53,799 $48,687 $53,672 10.5 % 0.2 % Subaru $35,752 $34,344 $35,458 4.1 % 0.8 % Toyota $40,243 $37,689 $38,996 6.8 % 3.2 % Volkswagen Group $47,956 $44,080 $47,253 8.8 % 1.5 % Industry $45,272 $39,976 $44,583 13.2 % 1.5 %

$5,296

$689





Incentives



Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,139 $4,452 $1,182 -74.4 % -3.7 % Daimler $1,178 $3,280 $1,253 -64.1 % -6.0 % Ford $1,073 $2,484 $1,060 -56.8 % 1.3 % GM $1,878 $4,023 $1,725 -53.3 % 8.8 % Honda $718 $2,096 $790 -65.7 % -9.1 % Hyundai $543 $1,884 $551 -71.2 % -1.3 % Kia $628 $2,603 $656 -75.9 % -4.3 % Nissan $1,359 $3,025 $1,580 -55.1 % -14.0 % Stellantis $1,866 $2,812 $1,894 -33.7 % -1.5 % Subaru $779 $1,395 $756 -44.1 % 3.1 % Toyota $782 $1,916 $787 -59.2 % -0.5 % Volkswagen Group $1,125 $3,421 $1,137 -67.1 % -1.1 % Industry $1,186 $2,732 $1,176 -56.6 % 0.9 %

-$1,545

$10





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 1.7 % 7.4 % 1.8 % -76.6 % -5.3 % Daimler 1.8 % 5.5 % 1.9 % -66.9 % -5.4 % Ford 2.0 % 5.2 % 2.1 % -60.5 % -1.5 % GM 3.7 % 8.5 % 3.4 % -56.1 % 9.8 % Honda 1.9 % 6.4 % 2.1 % -70.7 % -10.3 % Hyundai 1.4 % 5.8 % 1.5 % -75.2 % -2.4 % Kia 1.8 % 8.7 % 1.9 % -79.9 % -6.1 % Nissan 3.8 % 9.5 % 4.4 % -60.2 % -13.5 % Stellantis 3.5 % 5.8 % 3.5 % -40.0 % -1.7 % Subaru 2.2 % 4.1 % 2.1 % -46.3 % 2.2 % Toyota 1.9 % 5.1 % 2.0 % -61.8 % -3.6 % Volkswagen Group 2.3 % 7.8 % 2.4 % -69.8 % -2.6 % Industry 2.6 % 6.8 % 2.6 % -61.7 % -0.7 %

Revenue



Manufacturer Jun 2022 Forecast Jun 2021 Actual May 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $52,813,044,285 $52,003,460,283 $49,678,066,394 1.6 % 6.3 %





Quarterly Tables



Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 89,226 105,901 80,590 -15.7 % -15.7 % 10.7 % 7.8 % Daimler 84,155 78,246 68,401 7.6 % 7.6 % 23.0 % 19.8 % Ford 484,890 472,260 429,174 2.7 % 2.7 % 13.0 % 10.0 % GM 575,751 683,696 509,108 -15.8 % -15.8 % 13.1 % 10.2 % Honda 247,937 486,419 266,418 -49.0 % -49.0 % -6.9 % -9.4 % Hyundai 198,351 251,081 171,399 -21.0 % -21.0 % 15.7 % 12.7 % Kia 183,636 218,961 151,194 -16.1 % -16.1 % 21.5 % 18.3 % Nissan 180,347 298,148 201,081 -39.5 % -39.5 % -10.3 % -12.6 % Stellantis 408,664 487,817 404,259 -16.2 % -16.2 % 1.1 % -1.5 % Subaru 135,894 160,824 132,346 -15.5 % -15.5 % 2.7 % 0.0 % Tesla 142,150 68,259 130,860 108.3 % 108.3 % 8.6 % 5.8 % Toyota 535,822 688,813 514,592 -22.2 % -22.2 % 4.1 % 1.4 % Volkswagen Group 146,674 204,424 113,231 -28.3 % -28.3 % 29.5 % 26.2 % Industry 3,535,451 4,399,779 3,323,953 -19.6 % -19.6 % 6.4 % 3.6 %

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) QoQ % Change QoQ % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) BMW 87,734 101,575 78,805 -13.6 % -13.6 % 11.3 % 8.4 % Daimler 81,038 75,132 64,924 7.9 % 7.9 % 24.8 % 21.6 % Ford 351,260 366,931 325,514 -4.3 % -4.3 % 7.9 % 5.1 % GM 466,722 599,229 403,778 -22.1 % -22.1 % 15.6 % 12.6 % Honda 244,719 470,440 258,883 -48.0 % -48.0 % -5.5 % -7.9 % Hyundai 198,044 228,474 169,737 -13.3 % -13.3 % 16.7 % 13.6 % Kia 172,359 200,746 137,801 -14.1 % -14.1 % 25.1 % 21.8 % Nissan 142,194 235,625 164,290 -39.7 % -39.7 % -13.4 % -15.7 % Stellantis 331,213 432,724 331,777 -23.5 % -23.5 % -0.2 % -2.8 % Subaru 132,316 157,208 128,244 -15.8 % -15.8 % 3.2 % 0.5 % Tesla 140,482 67,602 126,601 107.8 % 107.8 % 11.0 % 8.1 % Toyota 504,779 601,027 459,059 -16.0 % -16.0 % 10.0 % 7.1 % Volkswagen Group 144,554 189,750 109,827 -23.8 % -23.8 % 31.6 % 28.2 % Industry 3,101,758 3,907,705 2,894,256 -20.6 % -20.6 % 7.2 % 4.4 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 BMW 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.4 % Daimler 2.4 % 1.8 % 2.1 % Ford 13.7 % 10.7 % 12.9 % GM 16.3 % 15.5 % 15.3 % Honda 7.0 % 11.1 % 8.0 % Hyundai 5.6 % 5.7 % 5.2 % Kia 5.2 % 5.0 % 4.5 % Nissan 5.1 % 6.8 % 6.0 % Stellantis 11.6 % 11.1 % 12.2 % Subaru 3.8 % 3.7 % 4.0 % Tesla 4.0 % 1.6 % 3.9 % Toyota 15.2 % 15.7 % 15.5 % Volkswagen Group 4.1 % 4.6 % 3.4 %

96.6 % 95.6 % 95.4 %

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 BMW 2.8 % 2.6 % 2.7 % Daimler 2.6 % 1.9 % 2.2 % Ford 11.3 % 9.4 % 11.2 % GM 15.0 % 15.3 % 14.0 % Honda 7.9 % 12.0 % 8.9 % Hyundai 6.4 % 5.8 % 5.9 % Kia 5.6 % 5.1 % 4.8 % Nissan 4.6 % 6.0 % 5.7 % Stellantis 10.7 % 11.1 % 11.5 % Subaru 4.3 % 4.0 % 4.4 % Tesla 4.5 % 1.7 % 4.4 % Toyota 16.3 % 15.4 % 15.9 % Volkswagen Group 4.7 % 4.9 % 3.8 %

96.6 % 95.4 % 95.3 %

ATP





Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $66,337 $60,215 $63,860 10.2 %

3.9 % Daimler $65,722 $61,255 $73,231 7.3 %

-10.3 % Ford $50,917 $45,203 $47,952 12.6 %

6.2 % GM $50,558 $46,262 $50,664 9.3 %

-0.2 % Honda $37,479 $32,230 $36,632 16.3 %

2.3 % Hyundai $37,415 $31,645 $36,412 18.2 %

2.8 % Kia $35,222 $29,953 $33,925 17.6 %

3.8 % Nissan $36,073 $31,016 $33,724 16.3 %

7.0 % Stellantis $53,654 $47,083 $52,798 14.0 %

1.6 % Subaru $35,393 $32,644 $34,677 8.4 %

2.1 % Toyota $39,775 $36,621 $40,172 8.6 %

-1.0 % Volkswagen Group $47,441 $43,085 $45,346 10.1 %

4.6 % Industry $44,670 $38,954 $43,701 14.7 %

2.2 %

$5,716

$969







Incentives





Manufacturer Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 YoY % Change

QoQ % Change BMW $1,206 $4,713 $2,358 -74.4 %

-48.8 % Daimler $1,257 $3,574 $2,012 -64.8 %

-37.5 % Ford $1,193 $2,567 $1,824 -53.5 %

-34.6 % GM $1,847 $4,399 $1,974 -58.0 %

-6.4 % Honda $818 $2,167 $1,163 -62.3 %

-29.7 % Hyundai $620 $2,102 $890 -70.5 %

-30.3 % Kia $650 $2,549 $1,260 -74.5 %

-48.4 % Nissan $1,501 $3,502 $1,848 -57.1 %

-18.8 % Stellantis $1,893 $3,522 $2,413 -46.3 %

-21.5 % Subaru $753 $1,339 $901 -43.8 %

-16.5 % Toyota $803 $2,219 $1,025 -63.8 %

-21.6 % Volkswagen Group $1,169 $3,730 $1,769 -68.7 %

-33.9 % Industry $1,228 $3,003 $1,631 -59.1 %

-24.7 %

-$1,774

-$403







