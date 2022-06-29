TrueCar Releases Analysis of June and 2022 Second Quarter Industry Sales

Jun 29, 2022, 09:00 ET
Electric vehicles remain popular amid rising fuel costs while increasing interest rates pose a challenge to affordability
SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,166,569 units in June 2022, down 14% from a year ago and down 3% from May 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 13% from June 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,023,466 units, down 15% from a year ago and down 5% from May 2022.
"As we head into the July fourth weekend, inventory across the industry remains at or near the constrained levels we've been seeing throughout 2022, although demand for vehicles remains strong," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We continue to see rapid growth in demand for new electric vehicles amid soaring fuel prices, with that segment's mix of leads up over 100% from last June. This remains one of the areas in particular that is seeing limited inventory."
"With interest rates rising, consumers who are entering the market for a vehicle for the first time in a while might see rates very different from the ones they saw in 2018 or 2019," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers opting for longer loan terms to offset the impact of rising APRs. Specifically, there has been a 30% increase in the mix of loan terms of 84 months or more from last year."
Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 14% from a year ago and down 3% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for June 2022 are expected to be down 8% from a year ago and up 14% from May 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 57% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 13% from a year ago and up 2% from May 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 13% from a year ago at 13 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for June 2022 are expected to reach 2.9 million, down 16% from a year ago and down 13% from May 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.2% compared to May 2022 at 5.1% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for June 2022 is about 71 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 71 months, both up about one month since last June.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 15% from a year ago and up 2% from Q1 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 59% from Q2 2021.
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022
|
Jun 2021
|
May 2022
|
YoY %
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM %
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
33,805
|
34,872
|
26,988
|
-3.1 %
|
-6.8 %
|
25.3 %
|
15.6 %
|
Daimler
|
28,239
|
24,347
|
24,851
|
16.0 %
|
11.5 %
|
13.6 %
|
4.9 %
|
Ford
|
155,514
|
114,677
|
153,434
|
35.6 %
|
30.4 %
|
1.4 %
|
-6.4 %
|
GM
|
196,923
|
204,782
|
177,856
|
-3.8 %
|
-7.5 %
|
10.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
Honda
|
79,196
|
153,122
|
75,491
|
-48.3 %
|
-50.3 %
|
4.9 %
|
-3.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
67,812
|
76,519
|
63,832
|
-11.4 %
|
-14.8 %
|
6.2 %
|
-1.9 %
|
Kia
|
66,632
|
68,486
|
57,941
|
-2.7 %
|
-6.4 %
|
15.0 %
|
6.2 %
|
Nissan
|
52,298
|
88,642
|
53,381
|
-41.0 %
|
-43.3 %
|
-2.0 %
|
-9.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
132,928
|
136,334
|
130,987
|
-2.5 %
|
-6.2 %
|
1.5 %
|
-6.3 %
|
Subaru
|
47,620
|
42,877
|
42,526
|
11.1 %
|
6.8 %
|
12.0 %
|
3.4 %
|
Tesla
|
46,012
|
22,869
|
47,706
|
101.2 %
|
93.5 %
|
-3.6 %
|
-11.0 %
|
Toyota
|
172,540
|
209,721
|
176,772
|
-17.7 %
|
-20.9 %
|
-2.4 %
|
-9.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
54,578
|
61,251
|
46,397
|
-10.9 %
|
-14.3 %
|
17.6 %
|
8.6 %
|
Industry
|
1,166,569
|
1,300,873
|
1,114,285
|
-10.3 %
|
-13.8 %
|
4.7 %
|
-3.4 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022
|
Jun 2021
|
May 2022
|
YoY %
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM %
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
33,240
|
33,334
|
26,514
|
-0.3 %
|
-4.1 %
|
25.4 %
|
15.7 %
|
Daimler
|
27,193
|
23,332
|
24,343
|
16.6 %
|
12.1 %
|
11.7 %
|
3.1 %
|
Ford
|
112,656
|
88,762
|
124,787
|
26.9 %
|
22.0 %
|
-9.7 %
|
-16.7 %
|
GM
|
159,632
|
177,763
|
154,886
|
-10.2 %
|
-13.7 %
|
3.1 %
|
-4.9 %
|
Honda
|
78,168
|
147,414
|
75,173
|
-47.0 %
|
-49.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
-4.0 %
|
Hyundai
|
67,707
|
70,941
|
63,159
|
-4.6 %
|
-8.2 %
|
7.2 %
|
-1.0 %
|
Kia
|
62,540
|
62,159
|
55,785
|
0.6 %
|
-3.3 %
|
12.1 %
|
3.5 %
|
Nissan
|
41,234
|
70,389
|
44,035
|
-41.4 %
|
-43.7 %
|
-6.4 %
|
-13.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
107,735
|
120,185
|
108,631
|
-10.4 %
|
-13.8 %
|
-0.8 %
|
-8.5 %
|
Subaru
|
46,366
|
41,826
|
40,941
|
10.9 %
|
6.6 %
|
13.3 %
|
4.5 %
|
Tesla
|
45,472
|
22,869
|
47,690
|
98.8 %
|
91.2 %
|
-4.7 %
|
-12.0 %
|
Toyota
|
162,544
|
178,371
|
156,058
|
-8.9 %
|
-12.4 %
|
4.2 %
|
-3.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
53,789
|
57,466
|
45,708
|
-6.4 %
|
-10.0 %
|
17.7 %
|
8.6 %
|
Industry
|
1,023,466
|
1,151,552
|
998,243
|
-11.1 %
|
-14.5 %
|
2.5 %
|
-5.4 %
|
Fleet Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022
|
Jun 2021
|
May 2022
|
YoY %
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM %
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
565
|
1,538
|
474
|
-63.3 %
|
-64.7 %
|
19.2 %
|
10.1 %
|
Daimler
|
1,046
|
1,015
|
508
|
3.0 %
|
-0.9 %
|
105.8 %
|
89.9 %
|
Ford
|
42,858
|
25,915
|
28,647
|
65.4 %
|
59.0 %
|
49.6 %
|
38.1 %
|
GM
|
37,291
|
27,019
|
22,970
|
38.0 %
|
32.7 %
|
62.3 %
|
49.9 %
|
Honda
|
1,028
|
5,708
|
318
|
-82.0 %
|
-82.7 %
|
223.3 %
|
198.4 %
|
Hyundai
|
105
|
5,578
|
673
|
-98.1 %
|
-98.2 %
|
-84.4 %
|
-85.6 %
|
Kia
|
4,092
|
6,327
|
2,156
|
-35.3 %
|
-37.8 %
|
89.8 %
|
75.2 %
|
Nissan
|
11,064
|
18,253
|
9,346
|
-39.4 %
|
-41.7 %
|
18.4 %
|
9.3 %
|
Stellantis
|
25,193
|
16,149
|
22,356
|
56.0 %
|
50.0 %
|
12.7 %
|
4.0 %
|
Subaru
|
1,254
|
1,051
|
1,585
|
19.3 %
|
14.7 %
|
-20.9 %
|
-27.0 %
|
Tesla
|
540
|
-
|
16
|
3220.1 %
|
2964.7 %
|
Toyota
|
9,996
|
31,350
|
20,714
|
-68.1 %
|
-69.3 %
|
-51.7 %
|
-55.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
789
|
3,785
|
689
|
-79.2 %
|
-80.0 %
|
14.5 %
|
5.7 %
|
Industry
|
143,103
|
149,321
|
116,042
|
-4.2 %
|
-7.9 %
|
23.3 %
|
13.8 %
|
Fleet Penetration
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
1.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
1.8 %
|
-62.1 %
|
-4.8 %
|
Daimler
|
3.7 %
|
4.2 %
|
2.0 %
|
-11.2 %
|
81.1 %
|
Ford
|
27.6 %
|
22.6 %
|
18.7 %
|
21.9 %
|
47.6 %
|
GM
|
18.9 %
|
13.2 %
|
12.9 %
|
43.5 %
|
46.6 %
|
Honda
|
1.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
0.4 %
|
-65.2 %
|
208.1 %
|
Hyundai
|
0.2 %
|
7.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
-97.9 %
|
-85.3 %
|
Kia
|
6.1 %
|
9.2 %
|
3.7 %
|
-33.5 %
|
65.1 %
|
Nissan
|
21.2 %
|
20.6 %
|
17.5 %
|
2.7 %
|
20.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
19.0 %
|
11.8 %
|
17.1 %
|
60.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
Subaru
|
2.6 %
|
2.5 %
|
3.7 %
|
7.4 %
|
-29.4 %
|
Tesla
|
1.2 %
|
0.0 %
|
0.0 %
|
3342.3 %
|
Toyota
|
5.8 %
|
14.9 %
|
11.7 %
|
-61.2 %
|
-50.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
1.4 %
|
6.2 %
|
1.5 %
|
-76.6 %
|
-2.6 %
|
Industry
|
12.3 %
|
11.5 %
|
10.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
17.8 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.9 %
|
2.7 %
|
2.4 %
|
Daimler
|
2.4 %
|
1.9 %
|
2.2 %
|
Ford
|
13.3 %
|
8.8 %
|
13.8 %
|
GM
|
16.9 %
|
15.7 %
|
16.0 %
|
Honda
|
6.8 %
|
11.8 %
|
6.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.8 %
|
5.9 %
|
5.7 %
|
Kia
|
5.7 %
|
5.3 %
|
5.2 %
|
Nissan
|
4.5 %
|
6.8 %
|
4.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
11.4 %
|
10.5 %
|
11.8 %
|
Subaru
|
4.1 %
|
3.3 %
|
3.8 %
|
Tesla
|
3.9 %
|
1.8 %
|
4.3 %
|
Toyota
|
14.8 %
|
16.1 %
|
15.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.7 %
|
4.7 %
|
4.2 %
|
97.2 %
|
95.2 %
|
96.8 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
BMW
|
3.2 %
|
2.9 %
|
2.7 %
|
Daimler
|
2.7 %
|
2.0 %
|
2.4 %
|
Ford
|
11.0 %
|
7.7 %
|
12.5 %
|
GM
|
15.6 %
|
15.4 %
|
15.5 %
|
Honda
|
7.6 %
|
12.8 %
|
7.5 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.6 %
|
6.2 %
|
6.3 %
|
Kia
|
6.1 %
|
5.4 %
|
5.6 %
|
Nissan
|
4.0 %
|
6.1 %
|
4.4 %
|
Stellantis
|
10.5 %
|
10.4 %
|
10.9 %
|
Subaru
|
4.5 %
|
3.6 %
|
4.1 %
|
Tesla
|
4.4 %
|
2.0 %
|
4.8 %
|
Toyota
|
15.9 %
|
15.5 %
|
15.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
5.3 %
|
5.0 %
|
4.6 %
|
97.5 %
|
95.1 %
|
96.9 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$65,965
|
$60,344
|
$64,880
|
9.3 %
|
1.7 %
|
Daimler
|
$64,293
|
$59,320
|
$64,732
|
8.4 %
|
-0.7 %
|
Ford
|
$52,427
|
$47,972
|
$50,989
|
9.3 %
|
2.8 %
|
GM
|
$50,426
|
$47,391
|
$50,869
|
6.4 %
|
-0.9 %
|
Honda
|
$38,132
|
$32,538
|
$37,648
|
17.2 %
|
1.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
$37,699
|
$32,451
|
$37,299
|
16.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
Kia
|
$35,760
|
$29,824
|
$35,083
|
19.9 %
|
1.9 %
|
Nissan
|
$36,108
|
$31,969
|
$36,307
|
12.9 %
|
-0.5 %
|
Stellantis
|
$53,799
|
$48,687
|
$53,672
|
10.5 %
|
0.2 %
|
Subaru
|
$35,752
|
$34,344
|
$35,458
|
4.1 %
|
0.8 %
|
Toyota
|
$40,243
|
$37,689
|
$38,996
|
6.8 %
|
3.2 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$47,956
|
$44,080
|
$47,253
|
8.8 %
|
1.5 %
|
Industry
|
$45,272
|
$39,976
|
$44,583
|
13.2 %
|
1.5 %
|
$5,296
|
$689
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$1,139
|
$4,452
|
$1,182
|
-74.4 %
|
-3.7 %
|
Daimler
|
$1,178
|
$3,280
|
$1,253
|
-64.1 %
|
-6.0 %
|
Ford
|
$1,073
|
$2,484
|
$1,060
|
-56.8 %
|
1.3 %
|
GM
|
$1,878
|
$4,023
|
$1,725
|
-53.3 %
|
8.8 %
|
Honda
|
$718
|
$2,096
|
$790
|
-65.7 %
|
-9.1 %
|
Hyundai
|
$543
|
$1,884
|
$551
|
-71.2 %
|
-1.3 %
|
Kia
|
$628
|
$2,603
|
$656
|
-75.9 %
|
-4.3 %
|
Nissan
|
$1,359
|
$3,025
|
$1,580
|
-55.1 %
|
-14.0 %
|
Stellantis
|
$1,866
|
$2,812
|
$1,894
|
-33.7 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Subaru
|
$779
|
$1,395
|
$756
|
-44.1 %
|
3.1 %
|
Toyota
|
$782
|
$1,916
|
$787
|
-59.2 %
|
-0.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$1,125
|
$3,421
|
$1,137
|
-67.1 %
|
-1.1 %
|
Industry
|
$1,186
|
$2,732
|
$1,176
|
-56.6 %
|
0.9 %
|
-$1,545
|
$10
|
Incentives as % of ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
1.7 %
|
7.4 %
|
1.8 %
|
-76.6 %
|
-5.3 %
|
Daimler
|
1.8 %
|
5.5 %
|
1.9 %
|
-66.9 %
|
-5.4 %
|
Ford
|
2.0 %
|
5.2 %
|
2.1 %
|
-60.5 %
|
-1.5 %
|
GM
|
3.7 %
|
8.5 %
|
3.4 %
|
-56.1 %
|
9.8 %
|
Honda
|
1.9 %
|
6.4 %
|
2.1 %
|
-70.7 %
|
-10.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
1.4 %
|
5.8 %
|
1.5 %
|
-75.2 %
|
-2.4 %
|
Kia
|
1.8 %
|
8.7 %
|
1.9 %
|
-79.9 %
|
-6.1 %
|
Nissan
|
3.8 %
|
9.5 %
|
4.4 %
|
-60.2 %
|
-13.5 %
|
Stellantis
|
3.5 %
|
5.8 %
|
3.5 %
|
-40.0 %
|
-1.7 %
|
Subaru
|
2.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
2.1 %
|
-46.3 %
|
2.2 %
|
Toyota
|
1.9 %
|
5.1 %
|
2.0 %
|
-61.8 %
|
-3.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
2.3 %
|
7.8 %
|
2.4 %
|
-69.8 %
|
-2.6 %
|
Industry
|
2.6 %
|
6.8 %
|
2.6 %
|
-61.7 %
|
-0.7 %
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturer
|
Jun 2022 Forecast
|
Jun 2021 Actual
|
May 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
Industry
|
$52,813,044,285
|
$52,003,460,283
|
$49,678,066,394
|
1.6 %
|
6.3 %
Quarterly Tables
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)
|
BMW
|
89,226
|
105,901
|
80,590
|
-15.7 %
|
-15.7 %
|
10.7 %
|
7.8 %
|
Daimler
|
84,155
|
78,246
|
68,401
|
7.6 %
|
7.6 %
|
23.0 %
|
19.8 %
|
Ford
|
484,890
|
472,260
|
429,174
|
2.7 %
|
2.7 %
|
13.0 %
|
10.0 %
|
GM
|
575,751
|
683,696
|
509,108
|
-15.8 %
|
-15.8 %
|
13.1 %
|
10.2 %
|
Honda
|
247,937
|
486,419
|
266,418
|
-49.0 %
|
-49.0 %
|
-6.9 %
|
-9.4 %
|
Hyundai
|
198,351
|
251,081
|
171,399
|
-21.0 %
|
-21.0 %
|
15.7 %
|
12.7 %
|
Kia
|
183,636
|
218,961
|
151,194
|
-16.1 %
|
-16.1 %
|
21.5 %
|
18.3 %
|
Nissan
|
180,347
|
298,148
|
201,081
|
-39.5 %
|
-39.5 %
|
-10.3 %
|
-12.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
408,664
|
487,817
|
404,259
|
-16.2 %
|
-16.2 %
|
1.1 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Subaru
|
135,894
|
160,824
|
132,346
|
-15.5 %
|
-15.5 %
|
2.7 %
|
0.0 %
|
Tesla
|
142,150
|
68,259
|
130,860
|
108.3 %
|
108.3 %
|
8.6 %
|
5.8 %
|
Toyota
|
535,822
|
688,813
|
514,592
|
-22.2 %
|
-22.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
1.4 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
146,674
|
204,424
|
113,231
|
-28.3 %
|
-28.3 %
|
29.5 %
|
26.2 %
|
Industry
|
3,535,451
|
4,399,779
|
3,323,953
|
-19.6 %
|
-19.6 %
|
6.4 %
|
3.6 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
87,734
|
101,575
|
78,805
|
-13.6 %
|
-13.6 %
|
11.3 %
|
8.4 %
|
Daimler
|
81,038
|
75,132
|
64,924
|
7.9 %
|
7.9 %
|
24.8 %
|
21.6 %
|
Ford
|
351,260
|
366,931
|
325,514
|
-4.3 %
|
-4.3 %
|
7.9 %
|
5.1 %
|
GM
|
466,722
|
599,229
|
403,778
|
-22.1 %
|
-22.1 %
|
15.6 %
|
12.6 %
|
Honda
|
244,719
|
470,440
|
258,883
|
-48.0 %
|
-48.0 %
|
-5.5 %
|
-7.9 %
|
Hyundai
|
198,044
|
228,474
|
169,737
|
-13.3 %
|
-13.3 %
|
16.7 %
|
13.6 %
|
Kia
|
172,359
|
200,746
|
137,801
|
-14.1 %
|
-14.1 %
|
25.1 %
|
21.8 %
|
Nissan
|
142,194
|
235,625
|
164,290
|
-39.7 %
|
-39.7 %
|
-13.4 %
|
-15.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
331,213
|
432,724
|
331,777
|
-23.5 %
|
-23.5 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-2.8 %
|
Subaru
|
132,316
|
157,208
|
128,244
|
-15.8 %
|
-15.8 %
|
3.2 %
|
0.5 %
|
Tesla
|
140,482
|
67,602
|
126,601
|
107.8 %
|
107.8 %
|
11.0 %
|
8.1 %
|
Toyota
|
504,779
|
601,027
|
459,059
|
-16.0 %
|
-16.0 %
|
10.0 %
|
7.1 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
144,554
|
189,750
|
109,827
|
-23.8 %
|
-23.8 %
|
31.6 %
|
28.2 %
|
Industry
|
3,101,758
|
3,907,705
|
2,894,256
|
-20.6 %
|
-20.6 %
|
7.2 %
|
4.4 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
BMW
|
2.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
Daimler
|
2.4 %
|
1.8 %
|
2.1 %
|
Ford
|
13.7 %
|
10.7 %
|
12.9 %
|
GM
|
16.3 %
|
15.5 %
|
15.3 %
|
Honda
|
7.0 %
|
11.1 %
|
8.0 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.6 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
Kia
|
5.2 %
|
5.0 %
|
4.5 %
|
Nissan
|
5.1 %
|
6.8 %
|
6.0 %
|
Stellantis
|
11.6 %
|
11.1 %
|
12.2 %
|
Subaru
|
3.8 %
|
3.7 %
|
4.0 %
|
Tesla
|
4.0 %
|
1.6 %
|
3.9 %
|
Toyota
|
15.2 %
|
15.7 %
|
15.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
3.4 %
|
96.6 %
|
95.6 %
|
95.4 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
BMW
|
2.8 %
|
2.6 %
|
2.7 %
|
Daimler
|
2.6 %
|
1.9 %
|
2.2 %
|
Ford
|
11.3 %
|
9.4 %
|
11.2 %
|
GM
|
15.0 %
|
15.3 %
|
14.0 %
|
Honda
|
7.9 %
|
12.0 %
|
8.9 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.4 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.9 %
|
Kia
|
5.6 %
|
5.1 %
|
4.8 %
|
Nissan
|
4.6 %
|
6.0 %
|
5.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
10.7 %
|
11.1 %
|
11.5 %
|
Subaru
|
4.3 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.4 %
|
Tesla
|
4.5 %
|
1.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
Toyota
|
16.3 %
|
15.4 %
|
15.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.7 %
|
4.9 %
|
3.8 %
|
96.6 %
|
95.4 %
|
95.3 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$66,337
|
$60,215
|
$63,860
|
10.2 %
|
3.9 %
|
Daimler
|
$65,722
|
$61,255
|
$73,231
|
7.3 %
|
-10.3 %
|
Ford
|
$50,917
|
$45,203
|
$47,952
|
12.6 %
|
6.2 %
|
GM
|
$50,558
|
$46,262
|
$50,664
|
9.3 %
|
-0.2 %
|
Honda
|
$37,479
|
$32,230
|
$36,632
|
16.3 %
|
2.3 %
|
Hyundai
|
$37,415
|
$31,645
|
$36,412
|
18.2 %
|
2.8 %
|
Kia
|
$35,222
|
$29,953
|
$33,925
|
17.6 %
|
3.8 %
|
Nissan
|
$36,073
|
$31,016
|
$33,724
|
16.3 %
|
7.0 %
|
Stellantis
|
$53,654
|
$47,083
|
$52,798
|
14.0 %
|
1.6 %
|
Subaru
|
$35,393
|
$32,644
|
$34,677
|
8.4 %
|
2.1 %
|
Toyota
|
$39,775
|
$36,621
|
$40,172
|
8.6 %
|
-1.0 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$47,441
|
$43,085
|
$45,346
|
10.1 %
|
4.6 %
|
Industry
|
$44,670
|
$38,954
|
$43,701
|
14.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
$5,716
|
$969
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Q2 2022
|
Q2 2021
|
Q1 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$1,206
|
$4,713
|
$2,358
|
-74.4 %
|
-48.8 %
|
Daimler
|
$1,257
|
$3,574
|
$2,012
|
-64.8 %
|
-37.5 %
|
Ford
|
$1,193
|
$2,567
|
$1,824
|
-53.5 %
|
-34.6 %
|
GM
|
$1,847
|
$4,399
|
$1,974
|
-58.0 %
|
-6.4 %
|
Honda
|
$818
|
$2,167
|
$1,163
|
-62.3 %
|
-29.7 %
|
Hyundai
|
$620
|
$2,102
|
$890
|
-70.5 %
|
-30.3 %
|
Kia
|
$650
|
$2,549
|
$1,260
|
-74.5 %
|
-48.4 %
|
Nissan
|
$1,501
|
$3,502
|
$1,848
|
-57.1 %
|
-18.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
$1,893
|
$3,522
|
$2,413
|
-46.3 %
|
-21.5 %
|
Subaru
|
$753
|
$1,339
|
$901
|
-43.8 %
|
-16.5 %
|
Toyota
|
$803
|
$2,219
|
$1,025
|
-63.8 %
|
-21.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$1,169
|
$3,730
|
$1,769
|
-68.7 %
|
-33.9 %
|
Industry
|
$1,228
|
$3,003
|
$1,631
|
-59.1 %
|
-24.7 %
|
-$1,774
|
-$403
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
SOURCE TrueCar.com
