TrueCar Releases Analysis of May Industry Sales

News provided by

TrueCar.com

30 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

May sales on pace for 23 month high

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,388,602 units in May 2023, up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,145,561 units, up almost 16% from a year ago and up 7% from April 2023.

Continue Reading
% Change in New Vehicle ATP vs Previous Year
% Change in New Vehicle ATP vs Previous Year

"Sales are expected to be strong this month as we head into the summer, with growing incentives and inventory options drawing consumers back into the market," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"The average transaction price for trucks is up the most this year as incentives for SUVs and cars climb faster. Incentives for SUVs are growing the most quickly which is greatly contributing to the high sales pace," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional May Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

  • Total sales for May 2023 are expected to be up nearly 20% from a year ago and up 6.5% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for May 2023 are expected to be up almost 40% from a year ago and up 4% from April 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 2.7% from a year ago and about even with April 2023.
  • Used vehicle sales for May 2023 are expected to reach about 3.1 million, down 4% from a year ago and up 1% from April 2023. 
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 7.1%, slightly higher than April 2023 and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.75%, about even with April 2023.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for May 2023 is about 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.

Total Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

31,087

26,988

29,925

15.2 %

10.6 %

3.9 %

8.0 %

Daimler

31,451

24,851

29,786

26.6 %

21.5 %

5.6 %

9.8 %

Ford

179,977

153,434

182,623

17.3 %

12.6 %

-1.4 %

2.5 %

GM

234,596

177,856

227,329

31.9 %

26.6 %

3.2 %

7.3 %

Honda

124,393

75,491

116,082

64.8 %

58.2 %

7.2 %

11.4 %

Hyundai

75,752

63,832

76,669

18.7 %

13.9 %

-1.2 %

2.8 %

Kia

67,125

57,941

68,205

15.9 %

11.2 %

-1.6 %

2.4 %

Nissan

84,290

53,381

83,746

57.9 %

51.6 %

0.6 %

4.7 %

Stellantis

148,938

130,987

137,019

13.7 %

9.2 %

8.7 %

13.0 %

Subaru

52,554

42,526

51,014

23.6 %

18.6 %

3.0 %

7.1 %

Tesla

56,835

47,706

55,865

19.1 %

14.4 %

1.7 %

5.8 %

Toyota

186,666

176,772

185,988

5.6 %

1.4 %

0.4 %

4.4 %

Volkswagen Group

51,858

46,397

50,591

11.8 %

7.3 %

2.5 %

6.6 %

Industry

1,388,602

1,114,583

1,356,551

24.6 %

19.6 %

2.4 %

6.5 %






Retail Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

28,336

25,915

28,202

9.3 %

5.0 %

0.5 %

4.5 %

Daimler

29,606

23,309

28,351

27.0 %

21.9 %

4.4 %

8.6 %

Ford

128,491

113,103

126,733

13.6 %

9.1 %

1.4 %

5.4 %

GM

179,999

139,026

172,383

29.5 %

24.3 %

4.4 %

8.6 %

Honda

120,654

71,143

113,789

69.6 %

62.8 %

6.0 %

10.3 %

Hyundai

69,766

63,188

70,997

10.4 %

6.0 %

-1.7 %

2.2 %

Kia

60,484

54,484

60,677

11.0 %

6.6 %

-0.3 %

3.7 %

Nissan

61,525

43,630

61,095

41.0 %

35.4 %

0.7 %

4.7 %

Stellantis

102,296

103,631

89,742

-1.3 %

-5.2 %

14.0 %

18.5 %

Subaru

49,452

41,185

48,367

20.1 %

15.3 %

2.2 %

6.3 %

Tesla

54,634

36,909

54,818

48.0 %

42.1 %

-0.3 %

3.6 %

Toyota

162,131

155,658

162,369

4.2 %

0.0 %

-0.1 %

3.8 %

Volkswagen Group

47,670

44,836

46,974

6.3 %

2.1 %

1.5 %

5.5 %

Industry

1,145,561

949,271

1,113,487

20.7 %

15.9 %

2.9 %

7.0 %






Fleet Unit Sales

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling
Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

2,751

1,073

1,723

156.3 %

146.0 %

59.7 %

66.1 %

Daimler

1,845

1,542

1,435

19.6 %

14.8 %

28.6 %

33.7 %

Ford

51,486

40,331

55,890

27.7 %

22.6 %

-7.9 %

-4.2 %

GM

54,597

38,830

54,946

40.6 %

35.0 %

-0.6 %

3.3 %

Honda

3,739

4,348

2,293

-14.0 %

-17.4 %

63.1 %

69.6 %

Hyundai

5,986

644

5,672

829.7 %

792.5 %

5.5 %

9.8 %

Kia

6,641

3,457

7,528

92.1 %

84.4 %

-11.8 %

-8.2 %

Nissan

22,765

9,751

22,651

133.5 %

124.1 %

0.5 %

4.5 %

Stellantis

46,642

27,356

47,277

70.5 %

63.7 %

-1.3 %

2.6 %

Subaru

3,102

1,341

2,647

131.4 %

122.1 %

17.2 %

21.9 %

Tesla

2,201

10,797

1,047

-79.6 %

-80.4 %

110.3 %

118.7 %

Toyota

24,535

21,114

23,619

16.2 %

11.6 %

3.9 %

8.0 %

Volkswagen Group

4,188

1,561

3,617

168.2 %

157.5 %

15.8 %

20.4 %

Industry

239,075

165,114

239,522

44.8 %

39.0 %

-0.2 %

3.8 %

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

8.8 %

4.0 %

5.8 %

122.5 %

53.7 %

Daimler

5.9 %

6.2 %

4.8 %

-5.5 %

21.8 %

Ford

28.6 %

26.3 %

30.6 %

8.8 %

-6.5 %

GM

23.3 %

21.8 %

24.2 %

6.6 %

-3.7 %

Honda

3.0 %

5.8 %

2.0 %

-47.8 %

52.2 %

Hyundai

7.9 %

1.0 %

7.4 %

683.4 %

6.8 %

Kia

9.9 %

6.0 %

11.0 %

65.8 %

-10.4 %

Nissan

27.0 %

18.3 %

27.0 %

47.9 %

-0.1 %

Stellantis

31.3 %

20.9 %

34.5 %

50.0 %

-9.2 %

Subaru

5.9 %

3.2 %

5.2 %

87.2 %

13.7 %

Tesla

3.9 %

22.6 %

1.9 %

-82.9 %

106.7 %

Toyota

13.1 %

11.9 %

12.7 %

10.0 %

3.5 %

Volkswagen Group

8.1 %

3.4 %

7.2 %

140.0 %

12.9 %

Industry

17.2 %

14.8 %

17.7 %

16.2 %

-2.5 %

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

BMW

2.2 %

2.4 %

2.2 %

Daimler

2.3 %

2.2 %

2.2 %

Ford

13.0 %

13.8 %

13.5 %

GM

16.9 %

16.0 %

16.8 %

Honda

9.0 %

6.8 %

8.6 %

Hyundai

5.5 %

5.7 %

5.7 %

Kia

4.8 %

5.2 %

5.0 %

Nissan

6.1 %

4.8 %

6.2 %

Stellantis

10.7 %

11.8 %

10.1 %

Subaru

3.8 %

3.8 %

3.8 %

Tesla

4.1 %

4.3 %

4.1 %

Toyota

13.4 %

15.9 %

13.7 %

Volkswagen Group

3.7 %

4.2 %

3.7 %

95.5 %

96.7 %

95.5 %


Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

BMW

2.5 %

2.7 %

2.5 %

Daimler

2.6 %

2.5 %

2.5 %

Ford

11.2 %

11.9 %

11.4 %

GM

15.7 %

14.6 %

15.5 %

Honda

10.5 %

7.5 %

10.2 %

Hyundai

6.1 %

6.7 %

6.4 %

Kia

5.3 %

5.7 %

5.4 %

Nissan

5.4 %

4.6 %

5.5 %

Stellantis

8.9 %

10.9 %

8.1 %

Subaru

4.3 %

4.3 %

4.3 %

Tesla

4.8 %

3.9 %

4.9 %

Toyota

14.2 %

16.4 %

14.6 %

Volkswagen Group

4.2 %

4.7 %

4.2 %

95.6 %

96.5 %

95.6 %



ATP

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$70,162

$64,688

$69,289

8.5 %

1.3 %

Daimler

$74,718

$64,698

$78,504

15.5 %

-4.8 %

Ford

$54,122

$50,878

$54,073

6.4 %

0.1 %

GM

$53,039

$50,582

$52,280

4.9 %

1.5 %

Honda

$37,793

$38,045

$37,801

-0.7 %

0.0 %

Hyundai

$37,399

$37,208

$37,540

0.5 %

-0.4 %

Kia

$35,064

$35,043

$34,232

0.1 %

2.4 %

Nissan

$36,729

$36,349

$36,506

1.0 %

0.6 %

Stellantis

$56,207

$53,425

$55,951

5.2 %

0.5 %

Subaru

$34,328

$35,455

$34,803

-3.2 %

-1.4 %

Toyota

$42,834

$39,335

$42,885

8.9 %

-0.1 %

Volkswagen Group

$47,126

$47,571

$47,424

-0.9 %

-0.6 %

Industry

$45,779

$44,565

$45,486

2.7 %

0.6 %

$1,213

$293







Incentives

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$3,937

$1,182

$3,636

233.1 %

8.3 %

Daimler

$3,014

$1,253

$2,992

140.5 %

0.7 %

Ford

$2,270

$1,037

$1,800

119.0 %

26.1 %

GM

$2,255

$1,725

$1,959

30.7 %

15.1 %

Honda

$1,373

$790

$1,192

73.7 %

15.1 %

Hyundai

$1,597

$551

$1,427

190.1 %

11.9 %

Kia

$1,116

$656

$958

70.1 %

16.5 %

Nissan

$1,787

$1,580

$1,895

13.1 %

-5.7 %

Stellantis

$3,359

$1,894

$2,848

77.4 %

17.9 %

Subaru

$1,090

$756

$939

44.1 %

16.0 %

Toyota

$832

$787

$808

5.8 %

3.0 %

Volkswagen Group

$2,827

$1,137

$2,600

148.5 %

8.7 %

Industry

$1,931

$1,176

$1,704

64.3 %

13.3 %

$756

$227







Incentives as % of ATP

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

5.6 %

1.8 %

5.2 %

207.1 %

6.9 %

Daimler

4.0 %

1.9 %

3.8 %

108.3 %

5.8 %

Ford

4.2 %

2.0 %

3.3 %

105.8 %

26.0 %

GM

4.3 %

3.4 %

3.7 %

24.7 %

13.5 %

Honda

3.6 %

2.1 %

3.2 %

74.9 %

15.2 %

Hyundai

4.3 %

1.5 %

3.8 %

188.6 %

12.3 %

Kia

3.2 %

1.9 %

2.8 %

70.0 %

13.7 %

Nissan

4.9 %

4.3 %

5.2 %

11.9 %

-6.3 %

Stellantis

6.0 %

3.5 %

5.1 %

68.6 %

17.4 %

Subaru

3.2 %

2.1 %

2.7 %

48.8 %

17.6 %

Toyota

1.9 %

2.0 %

1.9 %

-2.9 %

3.1 %

Volkswagen Group

6.0 %

2.4 %

5.5 %

150.9 %

9.4 %

Industry

4.2 %

2.6 %

3.7 %

59.9 %

12.6 %






Revenue

Manufacturer

May 2023 Forecast

May 2022 Actual

Apr 2023 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$63,568,387,218

$49,671,624,150

$61,703,570,423

28.0 %

3.0 %

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedInFacebook or Twitter.

SOURCE TrueCar.com

Also from this source

TrueCar's DrivenToDrive Program Continues Tradition of Honoring Gold Star Families by Awarding Daughter with Brand New Vehicle

TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.