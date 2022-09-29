TrueCar Releases Analysis of September and Third Quarter Industry Sales

Sep 29, 2022, 09:00 ET
Interest rates pose a challenge to consumers, but overall industry remains steady
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,140,659 units in September 2022, up 13% from a year ago and up 3% from August 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13.4 million, up 9% from September 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 987,378 units, up 8% from a year ago and up about 3% from August 2022.
"With increasing interest rates, affordability is being tested," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consumers faced with the reality that to afford the same vehicle at the same monthly payment as last year, they are forced to increase their down payment, which is creating new affordability challenges. We are paying close attention to how the industry will react to these concerns. Perhaps there will be more incentives, longer finance terms, or a combination of these."
"This month we're seeing Honda, Nissan and General Motors gaining traction from previous months' sales," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "GM has been able to capitalize on other OEMs' inability to deliver vehicles."
Additional September and Third Quarter Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 13% from a year ago when inventory levels were at their lowest and up 3% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for September 2022 are expected to be up 57% from a year ago and up 5% from August 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 54% from last year and down 2% from August 2022.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 6% from a year ago and slightly down from August 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be up 9% from a year ago at 13.4 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for September 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 11% from a year ago and down 4% from August 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.9% compared to August 2022 at 5.8% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 9%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for September 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 71 months.
- Quarterly average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 1% from Q2 2022.
- Quarterly incentive spend is down 55% from Q3 2021.
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
27,305
|
26,031
|
28,360
|
4.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
-3.7 %
|
0.1 %
|
Daimler
|
23,990
|
18,419
|
27,470
|
30.2 %
|
30.2 %
|
-12.7 %
|
-9.2 %
|
Ford
|
150,193
|
155,384
|
157,062
|
-3.3 %
|
-3.3 %
|
-4.4 %
|
-0.5 %
|
GM
|
193,391
|
111,046
|
187,277
|
74.2 %
|
74.2 %
|
3.3 %
|
7.4 %
|
Honda
|
81,035
|
95,716
|
71,461
|
-15.3 %
|
-15.3 %
|
13.4 %
|
17.9 %
|
Hyundai
|
66,567
|
58,667
|
69,437
|
13.5 %
|
13.5 %
|
-4.1 %
|
-0.3 %
|
Kia
|
63,752
|
52,906
|
66,089
|
20.5 %
|
20.5 %
|
-3.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
Nissan
|
52,068
|
51,182
|
50,151
|
1.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
3.8 %
|
8.0 %
|
Stellantis
|
126,277
|
130,926
|
127,120
|
-3.6 %
|
-3.6 %
|
-0.7 %
|
3.3 %
|
Subaru
|
49,703
|
42,054
|
50,126
|
18.2 %
|
18.2 %
|
-0.8 %
|
3.1 %
|
Tesla
|
42,959
|
26,291
|
42,837
|
63.4 %
|
63.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
4.3 %
|
Toyota
|
167,716
|
151,378
|
172,885
|
10.8 %
|
10.8 %
|
-3.0 %
|
0.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
51,216
|
38,821
|
53,702
|
31.9 %
|
31.9 %
|
-4.6 %
|
-0.8 %
|
Industry
|
1,140,659
|
1,007,229
|
1,151,339
|
13.2 %
|
13.2 %
|
-0.9 %
|
3.0 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
24,884
|
24,799
|
26,025
|
0.3 %
|
0.3 %
|
-4.4 %
|
-0.6 %
|
Daimler
|
22,060
|
16,803
|
25,653
|
31.3 %
|
31.3 %
|
-14.0 %
|
-10.6 %
|
Ford
|
107,036
|
120,881
|
117,631
|
-11.5 %
|
-11.5 %
|
-9.0 %
|
-5.4 %
|
GM
|
161,052
|
100,341
|
154,859
|
60.5 %
|
60.5 %
|
4.0 %
|
8.2 %
|
Honda
|
78,972
|
95,224
|
69,470
|
-17.1 %
|
-17.1 %
|
13.7 %
|
18.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
64,998
|
57,907
|
68,676
|
12.2 %
|
12.2 %
|
-5.4 %
|
-1.6 %
|
Kia
|
61,789
|
49,662
|
63,890
|
24.4 %
|
24.4 %
|
-3.3 %
|
0.6 %
|
Nissan
|
44,924
|
45,547
|
41,103
|
-1.4 %
|
-1.4 %
|
9.3 %
|
13.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
97,951
|
106,818
|
101,663
|
-8.3 %
|
-8.3 %
|
-3.7 %
|
0.2 %
|
Subaru
|
48,702
|
41,205
|
48,837
|
18.2 %
|
18.2 %
|
-0.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
Tesla
|
36,881
|
26,291
|
35,893
|
40.3 %
|
40.3 %
|
2.8 %
|
6.9 %
|
Toyota
|
152,926
|
141,844
|
155,038
|
7.8 %
|
7.8 %
|
-1.4 %
|
2.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
46,513
|
38,176
|
49,171
|
21.8 %
|
21.8 %
|
-5.4 %
|
-1.6 %
|
Industry
|
987,378
|
911,283
|
999,613
|
8.4 %
|
8.4 %
|
-1.2 %
|
2.7 %
|
Fleet Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
2,421
|
1,232
|
2,335
|
96.5 %
|
96.5 %
|
3.7 %
|
7.9 %
|
Daimler
|
1,930
|
1,616
|
1,817
|
19.4 %
|
19.4 %
|
6.2 %
|
10.5 %
|
Ford
|
43,157
|
34,503
|
39,431
|
25.1 %
|
25.1 %
|
9.4 %
|
13.8 %
|
GM
|
32,339
|
10,705
|
32,418
|
202.1 %
|
202.1 %
|
-0.2 %
|
3.7 %
|
Honda
|
2,063
|
492
|
1,991
|
319.1 %
|
319.1 %
|
3.6 %
|
7.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
1,569
|
760
|
761
|
106.5 %
|
106.5 %
|
106.1 %
|
114.4 %
|
Kia
|
1,963
|
3,244
|
2,199
|
-39.5 %
|
-39.5 %
|
-10.7 %
|
-7.1 %
|
Nissan
|
7,144
|
5,635
|
9,048
|
26.8 %
|
26.8 %
|
-21.0 %
|
-17.9 %
|
Stellantis
|
28,326
|
24,108
|
25,457
|
17.5 %
|
17.5 %
|
11.3 %
|
15.7 %
|
Subaru
|
1,001
|
849
|
1,289
|
17.9 %
|
17.9 %
|
-22.3 %
|
-19.2 %
|
Tesla
|
6,078
|
-
|
6,944
|
-12.5 %
|
-9.0 %
|
Toyota
|
14,790
|
9,534
|
17,847
|
55.1 %
|
55.1 %
|
-17.1 %
|
-13.8 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4,703
|
645
|
4,531
|
629.1 %
|
629.1 %
|
3.8 %
|
7.9 %
|
Industry
|
150,348
|
95,748
|
148,793
|
57.0 %
|
57.0 %
|
1.0 %
|
5.1 %
|
Fleet Penetration
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YoY % Change
|
MoM % Change
|
BMW
|
8.9 %
|
4.7 %
|
8.2 %
|
87.3 %
|
7.7 %
|
Daimler
|
8.0 %
|
8.8 %
|
6.6 %
|
-8.3 %
|
21.6 %
|
Ford
|
28.7 %
|
22.2 %
|
25.1 %
|
29.4 %
|
14.5 %
|
GM
|
16.7 %
|
9.6 %
|
17.3 %
|
73.5 %
|
-3.4 %
|
Honda
|
2.5 %
|
0.5 %
|
2.8 %
|
395.0 %
|
-8.6 %
|
Hyundai
|
2.4 %
|
1.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
82.0 %
|
115.0 %
|
Kia
|
3.1 %
|
6.1 %
|
3.3 %
|
-49.8 %
|
-7.4 %
|
Nissan
|
13.7 %
|
11.0 %
|
18.0 %
|
24.6 %
|
-23.9 %
|
Stellantis
|
22.4 %
|
18.4 %
|
20.0 %
|
21.8 %
|
12.0 %
|
Subaru
|
2.0 %
|
2.0 %
|
2.6 %
|
-0.2 %
|
-21.7 %
|
Tesla
|
14.1 %
|
0.0 %
|
16.2 %
|
-12.7 %
|
Toyota
|
8.8 %
|
6.3 %
|
10.3 %
|
40.0 %
|
-14.6 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
9.2 %
|
1.7 %
|
8.4 %
|
452.7 %
|
8.8 %
|
Industry
|
13.2 %
|
9.5 %
|
12.9 %
|
38.7 %
|
2.0 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.4 %
|
2.6 %
|
2.5 %
|
Daimler
|
2.1 %
|
1.8 %
|
2.4 %
|
Ford
|
13.2 %
|
15.4 %
|
13.6 %
|
GM
|
17.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
16.3 %
|
Honda
|
7.1 %
|
9.5 %
|
6.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.8 %
|
5.8 %
|
6.0 %
|
Kia
|
5.6 %
|
5.3 %
|
5.7 %
|
Nissan
|
4.6 %
|
5.1 %
|
4.4 %
|
Stellantis
|
11.1 %
|
13.0 %
|
11.0 %
|
Subaru
|
4.4 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.4 %
|
Tesla
|
3.8 %
|
2.6 %
|
3.7 %
|
Toyota
|
14.7 %
|
15.0 %
|
15.0 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.5 %
|
3.9 %
|
4.7 %
|
96.1 %
|
95.2 %
|
95.9 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
BMW
|
2.5 %
|
2.7 %
|
2.6 %
|
Daimler
|
2.2 %
|
1.8 %
|
2.6 %
|
Ford
|
10.8 %
|
13.3 %
|
11.8 %
|
GM
|
16.3 %
|
11.0 %
|
15.5 %
|
Honda
|
8.0 %
|
10.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.6 %
|
6.4 %
|
6.9 %
|
Kia
|
6.3 %
|
5.4 %
|
6.4 %
|
Nissan
|
4.5 %
|
5.0 %
|
4.1 %
|
Stellantis
|
9.9 %
|
11.7 %
|
10.2 %
|
Subaru
|
4.9 %
|
4.5 %
|
4.9 %
|
Tesla
|
3.7 %
|
2.9 %
|
3.6 %
|
Toyota
|
15.5 %
|
15.6 %
|
15.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.7 %
|
4.2 %
|
4.9 %
|
96.1 %
|
95.0 %
|
95.8 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$69,596
|
$62,593
|
$66,227
|
11.2 %
|
5.1 %
|
Daimler
|
$70,723
|
$68,949
|
$67,009
|
2.6 %
|
5.5 %
|
Ford
|
$51,786
|
$50,827
|
$53,022
|
1.9 %
|
-2.3 %
|
GM
|
$51,418
|
$51,750
|
$50,965
|
-0.6 %
|
0.9 %
|
Honda
|
$38,246
|
$34,966
|
$38,695
|
9.4 %
|
-1.2 %
|
Hyundai
|
$36,907
|
$35,420
|
$36,805
|
4.2 %
|
0.3 %
|
Kia
|
$34,880
|
$31,816
|
$34,521
|
9.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
Nissan
|
$35,975
|
$33,942
|
$36,950
|
6.0 %
|
-2.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
$55,049
|
$49,922
|
$54,182
|
10.3 %
|
1.6 %
|
Subaru
|
$35,008
|
$33,068
|
$34,551
|
5.9 %
|
1.3 %
|
Toyota
|
$40,547
|
$39,689
|
$41,284
|
2.2 %
|
-1.8 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$45,279
|
$41,936
|
$45,070
|
8.0 %
|
0.5 %
|
Industry
|
$44,942
|
$42,500
|
$44,977
|
5.7 %
|
-0.1 %
|
$2,442
|
-$35
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
$1,047
|
$3,601
|
$1,251
|
-70.9 %
|
-16.3 %
|
Daimler
|
$1,323
|
$3,177
|
$1,407
|
-58.4 %
|
-6.0 %
|
Ford
|
$984
|
$2,598
|
$1,008
|
-62.1 %
|
-2.4 %
|
GM
|
$1,267
|
$2,650
|
$1,468
|
-52.2 %
|
-13.7 %
|
Honda
|
$898
|
$2,007
|
$890
|
-55.3 %
|
0.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
$431
|
$1,381
|
$409
|
-68.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
Kia
|
$384
|
$2,047
|
$450
|
-81.2 %
|
-14.6 %
|
Nissan
|
$1,090
|
$2,397
|
$1,391
|
-54.5 %
|
-21.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
$2,821
|
$3,186
|
$2,403
|
-11.5 %
|
17.4 %
|
Subaru
|
$453
|
$1,199
|
$492
|
-62.2 %
|
-7.8 %
|
Toyota
|
$672
|
$1,794
|
$819
|
-62.6 %
|
-18.0 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$1,185
|
$2,547
|
$1,249
|
-53.5 %
|
-5.1 %
|
Industry
|
$1,090
|
$2,347
|
$1,113
|
-53.6 %
|
-2.1 %
|
-$1,257
|
-$23
|
Incentives as % of ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
BMW
|
1.5 %
|
5.8 %
|
1.9 %
|
-73.8 %
|
-20.3 %
|
Daimler
|
1.9 %
|
4.6 %
|
2.1 %
|
-59.4 %
|
-10.9 %
|
Ford
|
1.9 %
|
5.1 %
|
1.9 %
|
-62.8 %
|
-0.1 %
|
GM
|
2.5 %
|
5.1 %
|
2.9 %
|
-51.9 %
|
-14.4 %
|
Honda
|
2.3 %
|
5.7 %
|
2.3 %
|
-59.1 %
|
2.0 %
|
Hyundai
|
1.2 %
|
3.9 %
|
1.1 %
|
-70.1 %
|
5.1 %
|
Kia
|
1.1 %
|
6.4 %
|
1.3 %
|
-82.9 %
|
-15.5 %
|
Nissan
|
3.0 %
|
7.1 %
|
3.8 %
|
-57.1 %
|
-19.5 %
|
Stellantis
|
5.1 %
|
6.4 %
|
4.4 %
|
-19.7 %
|
15.5 %
|
Subaru
|
1.3 %
|
3.6 %
|
1.4 %
|
-64.3 %
|
-9.0 %
|
Toyota
|
1.7 %
|
4.5 %
|
2.0 %
|
-63.3 %
|
-16.5 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
2.6 %
|
6.1 %
|
2.8 %
|
-56.9 %
|
-5.5 %
|
Industry
|
2.4 %
|
5.5 %
|
2.5 %
|
-56.1 %
|
-2.0 %
|
Revenue
|
Manufacturer
|
Sep 2022 Forecast
|
Sep 2021 Actual
|
Aug 2022 Actual
|
YOY
|
MOM
|
Industry
|
$51,263,941,149
|
$42,807,179,128
|
$51,783,670,865
|
19.8 %
|
-1.0 %
Quarterly Tables
|
Total Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
85,325
|
82,064
|
84,036
|
4.0 %
|
4.0 %
|
1.5 %
|
1.5 %
|
Daimler
|
81,356
|
63,747
|
88,410
|
27.6 %
|
27.6 %
|
-8.0 %
|
-8.0 %
|
Ford
|
469,984
|
397,644
|
480,558
|
18.2 %
|
18.2 %
|
-2.2 %
|
-2.2 %
|
GM
|
558,835
|
443,150
|
578,507
|
26.1 %
|
26.1 %
|
-3.4 %
|
-3.4 %
|
Honda
|
223,731
|
345,914
|
239,789
|
-35.3 %
|
-35.3 %
|
-6.7 %
|
-6.7 %
|
Hyundai
|
201,838
|
193,522
|
198,136
|
4.3 %
|
4.3 %
|
1.9 %
|
1.9 %
|
Kia
|
192,290
|
177,014
|
182,146
|
8.6 %
|
8.6 %
|
5.6 %
|
5.6 %
|
Nissan
|
152,754
|
198,955
|
183,171
|
-23.2 %
|
-23.2 %
|
-16.6 %
|
-16.6 %
|
Stellantis
|
391,081
|
413,311
|
408,040
|
-5.4 %
|
-5.4 %
|
-4.2 %
|
-4.2 %
|
Subaru
|
141,365
|
141,552
|
131,449
|
-0.1 %
|
-0.1 %
|
7.5 %
|
7.5 %
|
Tesla
|
128,609
|
75,631
|
138,895
|
70.0 %
|
70.0 %
|
-7.4 %
|
-7.4 %
|
Toyota
|
518,159
|
565,880
|
531,105
|
-8.4 %
|
-8.4 %
|
-2.4 %
|
-2.4 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
159,419
|
136,650
|
142,893
|
16.7 %
|
16.7 %
|
11.6 %
|
11.6 %
|
Industry
|
3,437,982
|
3,394,029
|
3,518,915
|
1.3 %
|
1.3 %
|
-2.3 %
|
-2.3 %
|
Retail Unit Sales
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
77,759
|
101,575
|
78,805
|
-23.4 %
|
-23.4 %
|
-1.3 %
|
-1.3 %
|
Daimler
|
74,811
|
75,132
|
64,924
|
-0.4 %
|
-0.4 %
|
15.2 %
|
15.2 %
|
Ford
|
334,938
|
366,931
|
325,514
|
-8.7 %
|
-8.7 %
|
2.9 %
|
2.9 %
|
GM
|
465,386
|
599,229
|
403,778
|
-22.3 %
|
-22.3 %
|
15.3 %
|
15.3 %
|
Honda
|
218,036
|
470,440
|
258,883
|
-53.7 %
|
-53.7 %
|
-15.8 %
|
-15.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
197,081
|
228,474
|
169,737
|
-13.7 %
|
-13.7 %
|
16.1 %
|
16.1 %
|
Kia
|
186,369
|
200,746
|
137,801
|
-7.2 %
|
-7.2 %
|
35.2 %
|
35.2 %
|
Nissan
|
131,795
|
235,625
|
164,290
|
-44.1 %
|
-44.1 %
|
-19.8 %
|
-19.8 %
|
Stellantis
|
303,355
|
432,724
|
331,777
|
-29.9 %
|
-29.9 %
|
-8.6 %
|
-8.6 %
|
Subaru
|
138,518
|
157,208
|
128,244
|
-11.9 %
|
-11.9 %
|
8.0 %
|
8.0 %
|
Tesla
|
110,413
|
67,602
|
126,601
|
63.3 %
|
63.3 %
|
-12.8 %
|
-12.8 %
|
Toyota
|
472,465
|
601,027
|
459,059
|
-21.4 %
|
-21.4 %
|
2.9 %
|
2.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
144,780
|
189,750
|
109,827
|
-23.7 %
|
-23.7 %
|
31.8 %
|
31.8 %
|
Industry
|
2,981,895
|
3,907,705
|
2,894,256
|
-23.7 %
|
-23.7 %
|
3.0 %
|
3.0 %
|
Total Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
BMW
|
2.5 %
|
2.4 %
|
2.4 %
|
Daimler
|
2.4 %
|
1.9 %
|
2.5 %
|
Ford
|
13.7 %
|
11.7 %
|
13.7 %
|
GM
|
16.3 %
|
13.1 %
|
16.4 %
|
Honda
|
6.5 %
|
10.2 %
|
6.8 %
|
Hyundai
|
5.9 %
|
5.7 %
|
5.6 %
|
Kia
|
5.6 %
|
5.2 %
|
5.2 %
|
Nissan
|
4.4 %
|
5.9 %
|
5.2 %
|
Stellantis
|
11.4 %
|
12.2 %
|
11.6 %
|
Subaru
|
4.1 %
|
4.2 %
|
3.7 %
|
Tesla
|
3.7 %
|
2.2 %
|
3.9 %
|
Toyota
|
15.1 %
|
16.7 %
|
15.1 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.6 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.1 %
|
96.1 %
|
95.3 %
|
96.3 %
|
Retail Market Share
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
BMW
|
2.6 %
|
2.6 %
|
2.7 %
|
Daimler
|
2.5 %
|
1.9 %
|
2.2 %
|
Ford
|
11.2 %
|
9.4 %
|
11.2 %
|
GM
|
15.6 %
|
15.3 %
|
14.0 %
|
Honda
|
7.3 %
|
12.0 %
|
8.9 %
|
Hyundai
|
6.6 %
|
5.8 %
|
5.9 %
|
Kia
|
6.3 %
|
5.1 %
|
4.8 %
|
Nissan
|
4.4 %
|
6.0 %
|
5.7 %
|
Stellantis
|
10.2 %
|
11.1 %
|
11.5 %
|
Subaru
|
4.6 %
|
4.0 %
|
4.4 %
|
Tesla
|
3.7 %
|
1.7 %
|
4.4 %
|
Toyota
|
15.8 %
|
15.4 %
|
15.9 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
4.9 %
|
4.9 %
|
3.8 %
|
95.8 %
|
95.4 %
|
95.3 %
|
ATP
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$66,984
|
$60,360
|
$65,923
|
11.0 %
|
1.6 %
|
Daimler
|
$67,723
|
$67,918
|
$65,788
|
-0.3 %
|
2.9 %
|
Ford
|
$52,878
|
$50,724
|
$50,843
|
4.2 %
|
4.0 %
|
GM
|
$51,220
|
$49,290
|
$50,597
|
3.9 %
|
1.2 %
|
Honda
|
$38,593
|
$33,923
|
$37,315
|
13.8 %
|
3.4 %
|
Hyundai
|
$36,613
|
$34,461
|
$37,378
|
6.2 %
|
-2.0 %
|
Kia
|
$34,844
|
$30,979
|
$35,168
|
12.5 %
|
-0.9 %
|
Nissan
|
$36,334
|
$33,315
|
$36,023
|
9.1 %
|
0.9 %
|
Stellantis
|
$54,691
|
$49,396
|
$53,736
|
10.7 %
|
1.8 %
|
Subaru
|
$34,795
|
$33,611
|
$35,323
|
3.5 %
|
-1.5 %
|
Toyota
|
$40,900
|
$38,313
|
$39,925
|
6.8 %
|
2.4 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$45,198
|
$42,202
|
$46,644
|
7.1 %
|
-3.1 %
|
Industry
|
$45,137
|
$41,284
|
$44,665
|
9.3 %
|
1.1 %
|
$3,853
|
$472
|
Incentives
|
Manufacturer
|
Q3 2022
|
Q3 2021
|
Q2 2022
|
YoY % Change
|
QoQ % Change
|
BMW
|
$1,153
|
$4,066
|
$1,207
|
-71.7 %
|
-4.5 %
|
Daimler
|
$1,337
|
$3,484
|
$1,298
|
-61.6 %
|
3.0 %
|
Ford
|
$1,012
|
$2,475
|
$1,191
|
-59.1 %
|
-15.0 %
|
GM
|
$1,455
|
$3,125
|
$1,754
|
-53.5 %
|
-17.1 %
|
Honda
|
$819
|
$2,059
|
$816
|
-60.2 %
|
0.4 %
|
Hyundai
|
$444
|
$1,576
|
$605
|
-71.8 %
|
-26.6 %
|
Kia
|
$475
|
$2,338
|
$635
|
-79.7 %
|
-25.2 %
|
Nissan
|
$1,227
|
$2,366
|
$1,448
|
-48.2 %
|
-15.3 %
|
Stellantis
|
$2,378
|
$3,022
|
$1,905
|
-21.3 %
|
24.8 %
|
Subaru
|
$574
|
$1,293
|
$746
|
-55.6 %
|
-23.0 %
|
Toyota
|
$749
|
$1,941
|
$794
|
-61.4 %
|
-5.7 %
|
Volkswagen Group
|
$1,177
|
$2,793
|
$1,185
|
-57.9 %
|
-0.6 %
|
Industry
|
$1,101
|
$2,469
|
$1,205
|
-55.4 %
|
-8.6 %
|
-$1,368
|
-$103
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
SOURCE TrueCar.com
Share this article