TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for August 2021

TrueCar, Inc.

Aug 23, 2021, 11:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for August 2021.

"We're seeing a continuation of the downward trend in average incentive spend across the industry. This stems from historically low inventory related to the global shortage in microchips," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst for TrueCar. "So far in August almost 90% of models have lower cash incentives than August of 2020. However, the lower incentives aren't impacting every segment equally with luxury cars and pickups seeing smaller reductions in incentives than other segments," added Woolard.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.  

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers. 

Cash



1.

Chevrolet Bolt EV (Electric)


Avg. MSRP: $36,896


Avg. Paid: $33,354


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $5,000

representing savings of 14% off MSRP.



2.

Jeep Renegade (Micro Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $29,502


Avg. Paid: $27,549


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,685

representing savings of 12% off MSRP.



3.

RAM 1500 Classic (Fullsize Pickup)


Avg. MSRP: $42,611


Avg. Paid: $39,246


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,462

representing savings of 10% off MSRP.



4.

Buick Enclave (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $51,376


Avg. Paid: $44,921


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $5,239

representing savings of 10% off MSRP.



5.

GMC Terrain (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $35,261


Avg. Paid: $31,658


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,072

representing savings of 9% off MSRP.



Lease



1.

Lexus ES 350 (Prem Midsize)


Avg. MSRP: $48,314


Avg. Paid: $45,804


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,699

representing savings of 14% off MSRP.



2.

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $51,708


Avg. Paid: $48,869


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $2,837

representing savings of 5% off MSRP.



3.

Kia Forte (Compact Car)


Avg. MSRP: $21,718


Avg. Paid: $19,409


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,538

representing savings of 16% off MSRP.



4.

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $48,709


Avg. Paid: $46,266


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $6,884

representing savings of 14% off MSRP.



5.

Hyundai Elantra (Compact Car)


Avg. MSRP: $23,745


Avg. Paid: $22,531


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,485

representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



Finance



1.

Nissan Murano (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $42,257


Avg. Paid: $37,822


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,424

representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



2.

Dodge Charger (Fullsize Car)


Avg. MSRP: $44,068


Avg. Paid: $41,290


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,949

representing savings of 14% off MSRP.



3.

Hyundai Sonata (Midsize Car)


Avg. MSRP: $30,186


Avg. Paid: $28,397


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,317

representing savings of 11% off MSRP.



4.

Nissan Pathfinder (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $44,537


Avg. Paid: $41,067


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,571

representing savings of 8% off MSRP.



5.

Honda HR-V (Subcompact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $25,447


Avg. Paid: $23,343


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $2,164

representing savings of 9% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 8/17/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term.  Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

If you're active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

About TrueCar
 TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

