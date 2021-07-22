TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for July 2021

News provided by

TrueCar, Inc.

Jul 22, 2021, 09:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for July 2021.

"With continued inventory shortages it's a seller's market but that doesn't mean there are no deals to be found," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst for TrueCar. "This month we are seeing deals across segments with the compact segment showing the best savings," added Woolard.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.  

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers. 

Cash



1.

Chevrolet Bolt EV (Electric)


Avg. MSRP: $39,733


Avg. Paid: $33,365


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $6,428

representing savings of 16% off MSRP.



2.

Dodge Journey (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $26,921


Avg. Paid: $24,683


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,299

representing savings of 16% off MSRP.



3.

Toyota Prius Prime (Compact Car)


Avg. MSRP: $32,269


Avg. Paid: $28,390


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,773

representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



4.

Buick Encore (Micro Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $27,189


Avg. Paid: $23,792


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,701

representing savings of 10% off MSRP.



5.

Chevrolet Equinox (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $31,321


Avg. Paid: $29,539


Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,721

representing savings of 9% off MSRP.



Lease



1.

Lexus NX 300 (Prem Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $43,721


Avg. Paid: $41,369


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,451

representing savings of 10% off MSRP.



2.

Lexus RX 350 (Prem Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $55,349


Avg. Paid: $52,081


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,237

representing savings of 9% off MSRP.



3.

Nissan LEAF (Compact Car)


Avg. MSRP: $40,455


Avg. Paid: $32,675


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $14,173

representing savings of 35% off MSRP.



4.

Cadillac XT5 (Prem Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $55,438


Avg. Paid: $51,789


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $11,403

representing savings of 21% off MSRP.



5.

Hyundai Kona (Micro Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $28,152


Avg. Paid: $26,894


Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,484

representing savings of 19% off MSRP.



Finance



1.

Nissan Murano (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $42,014


Avg. Paid: $37,788


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,185

representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



2.

Kia Sportage (Compact Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $29,422


Avg. Paid: $26,827


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $4,205

representing savings of 14% off MSRP.



3.

Dodge Challenger (Sporty)


Avg. MSRP: $43,578


Avg. Paid: $40,780


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,779

representing savings of 13% off MSRP.



4.

Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $46,911


Avg. Paid: $44,467


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,092

representing savings of 13% off MSRP.



5.

Chevrolet Traverse (Midsize Utility)


Avg. MSRP: $42,084


Avg. Paid: $39,941


Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,393

representing savings of 13% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 7/20/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

If you're active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free)

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Also from this source

TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles ...

TrueCar Forecasts Total New Vehicle Sales up 36% for May 2021...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics