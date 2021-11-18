TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for November 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for November 2021.

"With inventory remaining low due to the microchip shortage we continue to see a declining trend in overall average incentive spend. However, within the finance category we are seeing a slight uptick in average incentive spending and this may be an area consumers will want to focus on this month for the best deals," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars

Cash

Nissan Rogue (Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $32,527

Avg. Paid: $30,793

Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,176 representing savings of 7% off MSRP.



Nissan Kicks (Micro Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $23,530

Avg. Paid: $22,829

Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,430 representing savings of 6% off MSRP.



Hyundai Elantra (Compact Car)

Avg. MSRP: $24,433

Avg. Paid: $23,348

Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,073 representing savings of 4% off MSRP.



Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $50,563

Avg. Paid: $46,390

Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,817 representing savings of 4% off MSRP.



Mazda CX-30 (Subcompact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $30,573

Avg. Paid: $29,373

Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $1,007 representing savings of 3% off MSRP.

Lease

Kia Forte (Compact Car)

Avg. MSRP: $22,421

Avg. Paid: $20,427

Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,983 representing savings of 18% off MSRP.



Nissan Altima (Midsize Car)

Avg. MSRP: $30,015

Avg. Paid: $28,132

Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $5,365 representing savings of 18% off MSRP.



Ford Explorer (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $47,824

Avg. Paid: $44,414

Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $7,145 representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



Hyundai Sonata (Midsize Car)

Avg. MSRP: $31,517

Avg. Paid: $30,044

Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,700 representing savings of 15% off MSRP.



Ford Escape (Compact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $32,939

Avg. Paid: $29,981

Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,466 representing savings of 14% off MSRP.

Finance

Chevrolet Traverse (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $42,543

Avg. Paid: $40,009

Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,619 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.



Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $50,441

Avg. Paid: $48,168

Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,373 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.



Buick Encore GX (Subcompact Utility)

Avg. MSRP: $30,029

Avg. Paid: $28,161

Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $3,738 representing savings of 12% off MSRP.



Dodge Charger (Fullsize Car)

Avg. MSRP: $42,975

Avg. Paid: $40,297

Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,299 representing savings of 12% off MSRP.



Ford F-150 (Fullsize Pickup)

Avg. MSRP: $57,196

Avg. Paid: $50,806

Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,266 representing savings of 11% off MSRP.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 11/16/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

