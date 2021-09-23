TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for September 2021

Sep 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for September 2021.
"We continue to see inventory shortages and decreased incentives across the industry due to global microchip production issues," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, there are always models that don't follow the broader trend and this month many of those models are in the utility segment," added Woolard.
TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.
Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars
TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers.
|
Cash
|
1.
|
Avg. MSRP: $51,376
|
Avg. Paid: $44,921
|
Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,927 representing savings of 10% off MSRP.
|
2.
|
Avg. MSRP: $25,159
|
Avg. Paid: $23,474
|
Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,189 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.
|
3.
|
Avg. MSRP: $35,261
|
Avg. Paid: $31,658
|
Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,067 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.
|
4.
|
Avg. MSRP: $31,464
|
Avg. Paid: $28,016
|
Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,693 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.
|
5.
|
Avg. MSRP: $45,715
|
Avg. Paid: $40,686
|
Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,239 representing savings of 7% off MSRP.
|
Lease
|
1.
|
Avg. MSRP: $44,439
|
Avg. Paid: $43,795
|
Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $15,481 representing savings of 35% off MSRP.
|
2.
|
Avg. MSRP: $47,339
|
Avg. Paid: $43,696
|
Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $11,213 representing savings of 24% off MSRP.
|
3.
|
Avg. MSRP: $23,745
|
Avg. Paid: $22,531
|
Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,327 representing savings of 18% off MSRP.
|
4.
|
Avg. MSRP: $21,718
|
Avg. Paid: $19,409
|
Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,798 representing savings of 17% off MSRP.
|
5.
|
Avg. MSRP: $30,375
|
Avg. Paid: $28,224
|
Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,956 representing savings of 16% off MSRP.
|
Finance
|
1.
|
Avg. MSRP: $42,257
|
Avg. Paid: $37,822
|
Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,186 representing savings of 15% off MSRP.
|
2.
|
Avg. MSRP: $41,908
|
Avg. Paid: $39,515
|
Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,829 representing savings of 14% off MSRP.
|
3.
|
Avg. MSRP: $44,068
|
Avg. Paid: $41,290
|
Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,733 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.
|
4.
|
Avg. MSRP: $56,532
|
Avg. Paid: $51,080
|
Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $7,246 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.
|
5.
|
Avg. MSRP: $48,709
|
Avg. Paid: $46,266
|
Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,589 representing savings of 11% off MSRP.
Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 9/21/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
