TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. , (NASDAQ:TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Darrow, and Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman will participate in a fireside chat at DA Davidson's 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on September 9, 2021.

DA Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference Fireside Chat Details

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time (11:30 a.m. Pacific Time) Webcast: Live event and replay (available for 90 days) may be accessed from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

TrueCar Investor Contact:

Zaineb Bokhari, VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

917-636-0173

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.truecar.com/

