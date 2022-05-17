TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc ., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Darrow, will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022.

J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern (7:00 a.m. Pacific) Webcast: Live event and replay (available for up to 30 days) may be accessed using this link and from TrueCar's Investor Relations website at ir.truecar.com





About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

