TrueCare Receives Health & Human Services (HHS) $2 Million Grant to Expand Community Access to Maternal Health Care

Quality Improvement Funding Supports Community Health Center's Efforts to Ramp up Doula Program to Reduce Maternal and Infant Mortality Rates

SAN MARCOS, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCare™, a community-based health center serving San Diego and Riverside counties, has been awarded a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). TrueCare will use grant funding to impact maternal and newborn health outcomes through a new doula program.

TrueCare's doula program will help remove barriers to maternal health care by offering women and families supportive pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum services. Adding a doula program to TrueCare's wellness services reinforces the organization's mission of providing comprehensive, affordable, and culturally sensitive health care options.

The U.S. has the shocking distinction of reporting the worst maternal mortality outcomes among industrialized nations. Women of color are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related causes. Research demonstrates that doula support increases maternal engagement during prenatal care, offers better preparation for labor and birth, reduces cesarean deliveries, and increases breastfeeding success. Doulas have typically been accessible only to women who can afford the additional out-of-pocket cost.

"Not only have women of color endured generations of inequities in the health care system, but today they are dying at alarming rates during childbirth," said TrueCare President and CEO Michelle D. Gonzalez. "This national crisis disproportionately impacts our communities. TrueCare's doula program will help remove barriers to maternal health care by offering women and families supportive pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum services. We will continue to advocate for our mothers by helping them birth happy, healthy babies."

Adding a doula program to TrueCare's wellness services reinforces the organization's mission of providing comprehensive, affordable, and culturally sensitive health care options. TrueCare prioritizes a patient-centered approach that offers specialized care in a warm and welcoming environment. The organization also proudly serves as a migrant health center providing tailored health care services to migrant farm workers and their families.

"As a person-focused health center with integrated women's health services and a comprehensive offering for quality physical and mental health care, we are excited to be a systemic force in bettering pregnancy experiences and health outcomes for both moms and babies," said TrueCare Chief Medical Officer / Chief Operations Marie Russell, MD. "We have plans to launch programming to enhance culturally humble maternity care through this new and unique service not typically offered at a community health center."

Additional information on TrueCare's doula program will be released in summer 2023. For more information about TrueCare, please visit www.truecare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call or text (760) 736-6767.

About TrueCare

For over 50 years, TrueCare has not wavered in its commitment to patients, their families, and its communities. As a nonprofit community health center, TrueCare is dedicated to delivering a superior and compassionate healthcare experience to nearly 60,000 patients every year, reducing barriers and increasing accessibility to quality care. TrueCare cares for the diverse communities of North San Diego and South Riverside Counties with comprehensive services including primary care, pediatrics, women's health, behavioral health, chiropractic, dentistry, acupuncture, and podiatry. In addition, TrueCare offers transportation services, community health outreach, and insurance enrollment assistance among other community programs.

