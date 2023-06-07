TrueCoach and Restoic Join Forces to Enhance Athletes' Confidence, Reduce Anxiety, and Optimize Performance

News provided by

TrueCoach personal trainers can now include Restoic breathwork and visualization videos into workout programming to help their clients relax and recover.

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCoach, the premier online platform for personal trainers under Xplor Technologies, has today announced a partnership with Restoic, a state-of-the-art wellness platform for athletes at all levels seeking to train their minds and optimize performance through mental skills training. The partnership between TrueCoach and Restoic brings an array of benefits to coaches by enhancing their ability to support clients' mental health and overall well-being alongside their physical fitness.

With the integration of Restoic's guided breathwork and visualization videos into the TrueCoach video library, coaches gain powerful tools to help their clients relax, recover, energize, and focus. These resources enable coaches to provide an integrated, holistic approach to training by addressing individual mental well-being concerns, which are becoming increasingly prevalent. According to the American Psychiatric Association, nearly two out of five (37%) Americans rated their mental health as fair or poor in 2022 – up from 31% a year ago.1 

By incorporating performance psychology practices, coaches can foster deeper connections with their clients, offering them a more comprehensive coaching experience. This partnership signifies a valuable advancement in the fitness industry, emphasizing the significance of mental well-being alongside physical fitness for prime performance and overall health. From Olympic gold medalists to MLB players, MLS, NWSL, and WNBA athletes, Restoic is the go-to mental training platform. Coaches and athletes alike love Restoic for its transformative impact.

"The TrueCoach and Restoic partnership revolutionizes personal training by empowering fitness coaches like me to provide mental health support to clients," said Michelle Furniss, General Manager, Fitness & Well-being, Xplor Technologies, and a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. "These videos not only help trainers address critical mental health concerns, but also strengthen the bond between coach and client, which goes beyond physical fitness to overall mental and physical well-being."

"We are thrilled to expand our reach and support a larger audience of athletes in their mental health journey," said Danny Cavic, Co-Founder at Restoic. "By providing accessible and specialized training, we aim to equip athletes with the necessary tools to enhance their mental resilience and foster a positive and healthy mindset."

With TrueCoach Partner Perks, coaches and clients are eligible for exclusive preferential pricing on Restoic purchases, unlocking a wealth of resources beyond the 1200+ training videos available in the TrueCoach library.

About Xplor Technologies 

Xplor Technologies is a global platform integrating SaaS solutions, embedded payments, and Commerce Accelerating Technologies to help businesses succeed. Xplor provides enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Well-being, Field Services and Personal Services. Xplor Technologies serves over 78,000 customers that processed over $36 billion in payments and operated across 20 markets in 2022.

Xplor Technologies' innovative SaaS solutions support fitness businesses of all sizes, from personal trainers and coaches to fitness studios, gyms, health clubs, along with leisure, sports and recreation centers, clubs, and federations. Products include Xplor Mariana Tek, Xplor Gym, Xplor Recreation, Xplor Triib and TrueCoach.

TrueCoach is an easy-to-use app, designed to remove unnecessary admin from running a coaching business. Over 17,000 users globally tailor their workout programming to meet their clients' individual needs via workout builders, video exercise libraries, embedded payments, and real-time messaging.

To learn more visit www.xplortechnologies.com

About Restoic

Restoic is a state-of-the-art athlete wellness platform created to guide athletes through the latest principles of sport psychology. Offering three different products: the Restoic App, Digital Coaching, and Restoic for Teams, which includes a custom online dashboard. Each component is designed to enhance athletes' personal performance, focusing on the five most fundamental psychological skills that are crucial to both mental and physical success.

Backed by sport science, Restoic's content has been developed in collaboration with leading sport psychologists and world-class athletes with a mission to empower its users to become the very best version of themselves.

For more information visit: https://restoic.com/

1 https://www.psychiatry.org/news-room/news-releases/americans-anticipate-higher-stress-at-the-start-of

