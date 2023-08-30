#TrueDataOps Podcast Series Returns with Season 2, Featuring In-Depth Technical Insights from Data Industry Thought Leaders

News provided by

DataOps.live

30 Aug, 2023, 10:02 ET

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an enriching deep dive into the rapidly evolving world of DataOps as the highly acclaimed #TrueDataOps podcast series returns for its second season on September 6th, at 8AM Pacific Time, 3pm GMT. Hosted by the distinguished Kent Graziano, The Data Warrior, the podcast delivers a wealth of technical knowledge and expert education to data professionals navigating the complexities of modern data management.

Following a remarkable inaugural season that featured 18 noteworthy guests and amassed over 10,000 views, Season 2 is poised to deliver an even more profound impact. With a steadfast commitment to providing listeners with unparalleled insights, this season aims to equip data practitioners with the tools and knowledge necessary to excel in the evolving DataOps landscape.

Season 2 Debut: An Exploration with Bob Muglia

The curtain rises on Season 2 with an episode featuring the esteemed Bob Muglia. As the former CEO of Snowflake and a present-day investor, advisor, and board member for leading data and analytics software companies, Bob Muglia brings decades of experience to the table. His insights into the technical nuances of data management and its transformative potential will set the tone for a season of enlightening discussions.

A Spectrum of Expertise

The #TrueDataOps podcast has curated an impressive lineup of technical experts and thought leaders for Season 2, including:

Shawn Rogers, Fellow at BARC Research
Chris Tabb, co-founder and CCO at LEIT Data
Karen Meppen, Director, Client Services at hakkoda.io
Cindi Howson, Chief Data Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot Software
Juan Sequeda, Principal Scientist & Head of AI Lab at data.world 

...among other luminaries who have pushed the boundaries of DataOps and continue to shape its trajectory.

Unveiling Technical Depths and Educational Heights

Host Kent Graziano, renowned as The Data Warrior, will engage his guests in meticulous explorations of technical methodologies, advanced data management techniques, and the education required to navigate the complexities of modern data environments. From unraveling the intricacies of the #TrueDataOps philosophy to deciphering its application across diverse industries and use cases, listeners will gain actionable insights to further their technical acumen.

The #TrueDataOps Podcast will broadcast LIVE every other Wednesday and be available for replay on #TrueDataOps.org or #TrueDataOps Podcast Website. Visit HERE to register for the #TrueDataOps podcast newsletter, and to receive updates on episodes and speakers.

About #TrueDataOps
The #TrueDataOps podcast, hosted by the accomplished Kent Graziano, The Data Warrior, serves as a bastion of technical insights and expert education within the realm of DataOps. With a focus on fostering intellectual growth and technical prowess, the podcast engages in profound discussions with thought leaders, illuminating the intricate landscape of modern data management. For professionals seeking to expand their technical horizons and stay ahead in the realm of DataOps, the #TrueDataOps podcast is an indispensable resource.

Contact:
Nick Halsey
415-860-0417
364621@email4pr.com

SOURCE DataOps.live

Also from this source

Introducing "Data Products for Dummies": A Comprehensive Guide to the New Model for Managing Your Data Assets

DataOps.live Introduces Data Product Management and Observability

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.