TrueDialog Announces SMS Application for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement, Integrating Seamlessly with the Salesforce Cloud Ecosystem

TrueDialog for Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement empowers companies to seamlessly add SMS into personalized journeys.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced that in addition to its Salesforce Sales Cloud application, its Salesforce Marketing Cloud Engagement application is now available in the Salesforce AppExchange. With this update, TrueDialog now seamlessly documents SMS activity to records across the Salesforce Cloud Ecosystem.

With TrueDialog's Salesforce Marketing Cloud, companies add SMS steps into their custom, personalized, and targeted marketing journeys. This allows for promotional campaigns, geo-targeted offers, triggered alerts, order confirmations, account updates, and more.

"Only TrueDialog provides bidirectional integration between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, including Sales, Service, Commerce, and Education Clouds," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "Our one-of-a-kind solution records text messages on all relevant Salesforce Clouds to provide continuity in communications between companies and their customers, a feature not offered by any other provider."

Unique differentiators:

With TrueDialog, text messages flow between Salesforce Marketing Cloud and other Salesforce Clouds, including Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud, and Salesforce Education Cloud. This is a significant development for businesses leveraging more than one of these products.

TrueDialog's SMS application for Salesforce Marketing Cloud is 100% native, meaning users stay within their normal workflow inside Salesforce Marketing Cloud and do not have to jump out into another application to build SMS steps into their journeys.

In addition, only TrueDialog empowers users to choose between short and long texting codes and offers an automated 10DLC registration for long codes, and includes TrueDelivery®, the only SMS deliverability scoring tool.

TrueDialog ensures a cohesive communication experience across Salesforce platforms. This integration empowers organizations to streamline their marketing, sales, and customer service operations effectively, enhancing their ability to engage with, meet, and exceed customer needs.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, Sales, and Product use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com .

