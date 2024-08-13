TrueDialog Honored with Bronze Stevie® Award for Technical Innovation of the Year

The 2024 Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognized the company for its revolutionary SMS deliverability scoring tool, TrueDelivery.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Communication Technology category for Technical Innovation of the Year in the first annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence . The company was recognized for True Delivery, a new platform feature and the first SMS deliverability scoring tool for business texting.

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards, also known as 'the Olympics for technology,' and want to congratulate all the winners for their contributions," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "The introduction of TrueDelivery marks a significant milestone for our platform and our company, demonstrating our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance SMS campaign performance."

TrueDelivery uses AI and machine learning (ML) to increase the deliverability success rate of vendor SMS campaigns and ensure carriers' spam filters do not erroneously flag messages. Customers improved delivery rates by 50-85% with TrueDelivery, boosting engagement and campaign performance.

By reducing the incidence of legitimate messages being erroneously flagged as spam, TrueDelivery not only enhances campaign performance and engagement but also saves businesses substantial costs associated with undelivered messages and potential blacklisting by carriers. By leveraging AI and ML, TrueDelivery continuously adapts to changes in carrier spam filters, ensuring its effectiveness remains robust over time.

"We are proud to add TrueDelivery as yet another unique feature in our platform that empowers our customers to drive engagement effectively and at scale," said Wright.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Tech .

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is a leading business SMS solutions provider, empowering businesses of all sizes to send targeted text messaging to create material connections with prospects and customers. Customers in Marketing, Customer Success, Sales, and Product use its award-winning platform to communicate effectively with consumers to drive business metrics. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Girl Scouts, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. For more information, visit TrueDialog.com .

