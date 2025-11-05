TrueDialog Launches New Enterprise-Grade SMS Integration for HubSpot to Help Teams Drive Faster, Higher-Response Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueDialog, a leading provider of enterprise-grade SMS texting solutions, today announced the launch of its newest HubSpot SMS integration, giving businesses the most robust and scalable texting solution available directly inside HubSpot.

This powerful integration enables HubSpot users to send both one-to-one and mass SMS messages using 10DLC numbers and/or short codes, all within their HubSpot environment, driving higher response rates and faster conversions compared to email and phone calls.

With over 200,000 HubSpot customers, the opportunity for deeper customer engagement through SMS is substantial. While email remains the dominant channel within HubSpot, SMS delivers open rates above 95% and response rates up to 45%, making it one of the most effective tools for marketers, sales teams, and service organizations.

"HubSpot users deserve an SMS solution that's as reliable and as robust as the rest of their tech stack," said John Wright, CEO of TrueDialog. "Our integration delivers exactly that— superior delivery, unique features, and unmatched customer support—so marketing, sales, and service teams can focus on engaging customers, not managing integrations."

Key features include:

Send text messages directly to HubSpot Segments (lists).

Trigger SMS messages automatically via HubSpot workflows.

Engage customers directly from HubSpot contact records.

Personalize messages with any token .

. Capture all text activity within HubSpot records.

Leverage automatic opt-out handling.

The ability to not share one channel, but to have multiple unique phone numbers.

High-volume bulk SMS sends.

The integration serves HubSpot organizations across various industries, where teams require fast, high-engagement channels beyond email, and works within the Marketing, Sales, and Service Hubs. From marketing campaigns and sales follow-ups to customer success workflows and event reminders, TrueDialog empowers teams to connect with audiences in real-time, using the channels they respond to most.

TrueDialog sets itself apart as a purpose-built SMS-first platform with enterprise-ready features, industry-leading security, and expert customer support. TrueDialog offers strong deliverability, compliance support, and predictable costs for businesses scaling their mobile communication strategy.

About TrueDialog

TrueDialog is the enterprise SMS platform transforming how organizations connect with customers through text-messaging—today's most engaging and responsive channel. Through superior features, industry-leading security, and direct carrier connections, the platform delivers enterprise-grade reliability while reducing messaging costs by up to 75%. TrueDialog is trusted by thousands of brands, including Coca-Cola, Hilton, Kansas City Chiefs, Northern Tool, SubjectWell, and Tulane University. TrueDialog combines powerful capabilities with simplified implementation. Based in Austin, Texas, TrueDialog helps organizations build stronger relationships through reliable, cost-efficient messaging. To learn more, visit www.truedialog.com .

SOURCE TrueDialog