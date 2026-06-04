TrueLoyal Launches AI Review Summaries as a new feature inside TrueLoyal Fan Clubs™.

AI Review Summaries doesn't generate reviews — it reads what customers already wrote, addressing what 46% of shoppers say is their #1 shopping frustration: knowing if reviews are real.

SAN ANTONIO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer skepticism toward AI-generated content reaches a measurable peak, with 50% of US consumers reporting they'd prefer to do business with brands that don't use generative AI in customer-facing channels (Gartner Marketing Survey, March 2026), TrueLoyal today launched AI Review Summaries (AIRS). The new feature inside TrueLoyal Fan Clubs™ takes a deliberately different approach to AI in commerce: it doesn't generate anything new. It reads what consumers already wrote, and turns that into a plain-language summary on every product page.

The launch arrives in a market where AI fatigue is reshaping buyer behavior. Klaviyo's 2026 AI Consumer Trends Report found only 13% of consumers completely trust AI, and 31% say they trust a brand less when it uses AI-generated content. At the same time, real consumer voice is more important than ever to the decision moment: Bazaarvoice's 2025 Shopper Experience Index found 46% of shoppers cite knowing whether reviews are real as their single biggest frustration. BrightLocal's 2026 Local Consumer Review Survey adds that 97% of consumers now lean on reviews to guide their purchase decisions, and 31% will only consider a business with 4.5 or more stars — nearly double the 17% who said so a year earlier.

"AIRS does one specific thing. It takes the work consumers have already done writing reviews, and puts it in front of the next shopper at the decision moment. Nothing generated or fabricated. Just real voice, made readable." — Caleb Fox, VP Product

AIRS works inside TrueLoyal Fan Clubs™ alongside Ratings & Reviews, content boards, and Form Builder. It reads a brand's existing review library, generates a plain-language summary on each product page, and updates with new reviews on subsequent page visits. The feature is text-only and requires no manual work once activated. AIRS also integrates with the loyalty mechanics inside TrueLoyal's Rewards Engine, closing a flywheel where members who write reviews earn points, and their reviews then anchor the decision moment for the next shopper.

"We don't believe AI should be generating reviews. We believe AI should help the next shopper read the ones real customers already wrote. That's a different argument than most of the AI launches happening this year. And it's the argument we think will matter when this trust crisis settles." — Jacek Materna, CEO

AI Review Summaries is available now to TrueLoyal Fan Clubs™ customers with an active Ratings & Reviews module. Pricing scales with filter collections; contact a TrueLoyal account representative for details. Learn more at https://www.trueloyal.com/ai-review-summaries.

ABOUT TRUELOYAL

TrueLoyal is a Loyalty SaaS platform built around real consumer voice. Rewards is the mechanism that turns engagement into Loyalty over time. Fan Clubs™ is where that earned Loyalty becomes visible, through reviews, content boards, and member-driven UGC. Together, the products help brands earn fans first, build trust over time, and turn that trust into outcomes they can measure.

SOURCE TrueLoyal