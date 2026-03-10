TrueLoyal Unveils New Brand Identity Focused on Turning Consumer Experience Into Loyalty and Growth

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueLoyal, the platform helping brands transform consumer engagement into measurable business growth, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and positioning. The new direction reflects the company's belief that loyalty isn't built through software alone — it's earned through experiences that deepen relationships and inspire advocacy.

For years, brands have approached loyalty primarily as a retention strategy. But as consumer behavior evolves, leading brands are recognizing that meaningful experiences — powered by community participation, authentic storytelling, and consistent engagement — are what truly earn consumer loyalty and drive long-term growth.

By combining user-generated content (UGC), fan communities, gamification, and loyalty, TrueLoyal enables brands to create experiences that strengthen relationships with their most passionate consumers. Those engaged consumers then become a powerful force for organic growth, influencing new consumers through trusted peer voices.

"This evolution comes from a belief that loyalty isn't a strategy, a piece of software, or a tool — it's something that's earned, one experience after another," said Josh Ehren, CMO at TrueLoyal. "Over the past several months we've sharpened our positioning around that idea and doubled down on a consumer-first mindset — helping brands create meaningful, behavior-driven experiences that drive real engagement and measurable growth."

"As our thinking evolved, it became clear our brand needed to evolve with it," Ehren added. "This refresh isn't about changing who we are, it's about better expressing what we stand for and where we're heading."

TrueLoyal's platform brings together technology and embedded experts who help brands design engagement ecosystems that connect loyalty programs, fan communities, and consumer-generated content. The result is a continuous cycle of engagement that strengthens retention, fuels advocacy, and creates natural pathways for new consumer discovery.

"Consumers trust other consumers far more than they trust brands," said Jacek Materna, CEO of TrueLoyal. "It's key for brands to earn the relationship, deepen it, then let your best consumers do what no marketing budget can replicate."

The new brand identity reflects TrueLoyal's broader vision: helping brands build engagement-driven ecosystems where meaningful experiences lead to deeper loyalty — and where loyalty becomes a catalyst for measurable business performance.

TrueLoyal helps brands earn true loyalty by delivering connected, engaging experiences that drive measurable business impact. Combining embedded loyalty-expertise with a robust platform, TrueLoyal enables UGC, fan communities, gamification, complex loyalty programs – all natively integrated with commerce ecosystems. Their receipt scanning technology unified online and offline data, giving brands a complete view of consumer behavior. With this overall connected foundation, brands can orchestrate engaging experiences that drive repeat purchase, increase lifetime value, influence key behaviors, and efficiently acquire new customers.

