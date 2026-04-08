Truemed and Clarity Benefit Solutions Partner to Expand Access to Evidence‑Based Health Interventions and Strengthen Employee Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leading platform enabling qualified health purchases with HSA and FSA dollars, today announced a strategic partnership with Clarity Benefit Solutions, a comprehensive benefits administration provider known for its industry‑leading technology, dedicated service, and over 30 years of leadership in simplifying employee benefits.

The partnership enables eligible Clarity participants to expand the use of their pre‑tax HSA and FSA funds for certain evidence‑based health interventions when recommended by a licensed practitioner and supported by a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). This includes fitness equipment, sleep and recovery tools, light therapy, adaptive footwear, and other interventions tied to the treatment, mitigation, or prevention of diagnosed medical conditions.

Clarity and Truemed have a shared commitment to simplicity, compliance, and meaningful health support. The collaboration reinforces Clarity's focus on employee engagement, automation, and administrative savings while expanding the practical value of tax‑advantaged accounts.

"Clarity has built a reputation on making benefits simple, intuitive, and genuinely supportive for employees," said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. "Our partnership strengthens that mission by giving eligible participants access to evidence‑based health interventions that can prevent, treat, or mitigate specific conditions. Together, we're helping employers offer benefits that go beyond traditional care and truly improve health."

"At Clarity, we believe benefits should be simple, useful, and make a real difference in people's lives," said Bill Catuzzi, Founder & CEO of Clarity Benefit Solutions. "Partnering with Truemed expands what eligible participants can do with their HSA and FSA dollars, adds meaningful value to the program, and does it in a way that remains simple and easy for employers to manage."

A Streamlined, Compliant Experience

The Truemed × Clarity integration is designed to maintain strict IRS alignment while reducing friction for all stakeholders:

Licensed practitioner review ensures each intervention is tied to a diagnosed condition.

ensures each intervention is tied to a diagnosed condition. Individualized LMNs provide proper documentation for substantiation.

provide proper documentation for substantiation. No additional employer administration preserves Clarity's promise of simplicity.

preserves Clarity's promise of simplicity. Expanded eligible categories increase engagement and accessibility.

This partnership reinforces Clarity's position as a forward‑thinking leader in benefits administration, offering modern, compliant enhancements that resonate with today's workforce.

Learn more at: truemed.com/a/clarity-benefit-solutions

Truemed is for qualified customers. See terms at truemed.com/disclosures.

About Truemed

Truemed partners with consumer health brands and benefits administrators to enable HSA and FSA payments for root‑cause healthcare expenses. Through licensed practitioner review and IRS‑aligned documentation, Truemed helps qualified individuals invest in medically necessary products and services using pre‑tax dollars. Learn more at truemed.com.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions is a comprehensive benefits administration provider committed to making employee benefits simple, engaging, and easy to manage. With industry‑leading technology, dedicated customer service, and more than 30 years of experience, Clarity delivers total benefit solutions that support ACA compliance, automation, administrative savings, and stronger employee engagement. Learn more at claritybenefitsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Dahl

[email protected]

SOURCE Truemed