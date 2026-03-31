Truemed and NueSynergy Partner to Expand Access to Root‑Cause Healthcare Through HSA/FSA Dollars

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truemed, the leader in enabling tax‑advantaged spending on evidence‑based health interventions, today announced a new partnership with NueSynergy, a nationally recognized administrator of consumer‑directed benefits known for its customer-focused and technology-driven solutions. Together, the organizations will expand access to proactive healthcare by making it easier for qualified participants to use HSA and FSA dollars on qualified health‑improving services and products.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping individuals build a healthier future—one where benefits are designed around real people, not rigid systems. NueSynergy's philosophy of delivering "solutions that fit you, not solutions you must fit" aligns directly with Truemed's mission to remove barriers to care and empower consumers to invest in their long‑term health.

"At Truemed, we believe people should be able to use their tax‑advantaged dollars on the interventions that genuinely improve their health," said Justin Mares, CEO of Truemed. "NueSynergy has built its reputation on flexibility, service, and the power of AND—supporting both employers and employees, convenience and compliance, innovation and trust. Together, we're making it easier for participants to access the care that helps them feel and function at their best."

Through this partnership, NueSynergy participants will gain streamlined access to Truemed's evidence-based health marketplace, which connects individuals with licensed practitioners who determine medical necessity for qualifying health-related expenses. If approved, participants can use their HSA/FSA funds on eligible products and services that support root‑cause health, including fitness, nutrition, sleep, stress management, and other evidence‑based interventions.

"For more than 25 years, NueSynergy has focused on giving people access to a healthier future," said Josh Collins, President of NueSynergy. "Partnering with Truemed allows us to expand that promise. We're giving participants more choice, more clarity, and more control over how they invest in their health—without adding administrative burden for employers. It's a natural extension of our commitment to delivering solutions that truly fit the individual."

The collaboration also supports employers seeking to improve engagement, satisfaction, and outcomes across their benefits programs. By enabling participants to use pre‑tax dollars on a broader range of health‑improving options, organizations can drive higher participation and support a more proactive, empowered workforce.

Learn more at: https://www.truemed.com/a/nuesynergy

Truemed is for qualified customers. HSA/FSA tax savings vary. See terms at truemed.com/disclosures.

About Truemed

Truemed is the leading HSA/FSA platform for root-cause health interventions. Truemed enables qualified participants to use pre-tax HSA and FSA funds on its marketplace for certain evidence-based health interventions when recommended by a licensed practitioner and supported by a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). This includes fitness equipment, sleep and recovery tools, light therapy, adaptive footwear, and other interventions tied to the treatment, mitigation, or prevention of diagnosed medical conditions. Learn more at www.truemed.com.

About NueSynergy

NueSynergy is a leading administrator of consumer‑directed benefits, offering flexible solutions that empower individuals and employers alike. With a commitment to service, innovation, and the power of AND, NueSynergy delivers benefits that fit the unique needs of every member. Learn more at nuesynergy.com.

SOURCE Truemed