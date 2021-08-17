TruePoint Communications Named to Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TruePoint Communications, a fast-growing integrated communications agency, is proud to announce its listing on Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

In addition to the agency's fourth consecutive year receiving this recognition, TruePoint is pleased to be named as an Agency Elite Top 100 Firm for the second year in a row. Agency Elite is an awards program by PR News recognizing the most innovative public relations and communications firms nationwide.

TruePoint specializes in social media marketing, community management, public relations including media and influencer relations, crisis management, corporate communications, paid digital media, and creative development. The agency's client work scales regionally and nationally in technology, retail, healthcare, B2B, fast casual, travel, hospitality, and beauty.

"We are honored to be recognized alongside these incredible companies across the United States. This past year has been anything but easy, however every single team member rose to the challenge to propel our clients and each other forward," said Jessica Nunez, TruePoint Communications' founder and president. "Since the start of the pandemic, we expanded our capabilities to become a more integrated marketing and communications resource for our clients, building stronger relationships and delivering high-quality services beyond our existing scope. From crisis communications to media relations and social media, we have been able to generate meaningful results for clients."

From successfully launching startups and emerging brands, to catalyzing growth for Fortune 500 companies, the agency works closely and seamlessly with clients to identify business goals and then creatively and strategically execute to exceed expectations.

Along with its newest achievements, TruePoint was ranked in O'Dwyer's 2021 Top 100 U.S. PR Firms, listed as the #4 fastest-growing agency in Texas. The agency has also won numerous awards showcasing its work with clients, including:

IABC Southern Region Silver Quill Awards with Catalyst Health Network

PRSA Bronze Anvil Award and PR Daily's Digital Marketing and Social Media Award with AT&T

PR News' Best Social Media Team of the Year with AT&T

TruePoint is an agency known for propelling its people forward, earning notable recognition, including:

Jessica Nunez named one of the most powerful business leaders in North Texas by D CEO Magazine

named one of the most powerful business leaders in by D CEO Magazine Morgan Gunnels , senior account executive, named PRSA Dallas' Young PR Pro of the Year

"Our industry has always been highly competitive. TruePoint's success over the past 15 years can be attributed to living out and celebrating our core values, being nimble and willing to embrace change and staying committed to achieving growth as an agency and individuals," shared Nunez.

About TruePoint Communications

TruePoint Communications propels brands forward through strategic integrated marketing, digital media, public relations, and crisis communications. TruePoint bolsters clients with sound business strategy, scrappy execution, and tireless efforts to generate meaningful results achieving higher sales, greater reach, and increased brand awareness for clients. The agency is a two-time Top 100 PR agency in the U.S. and a four-time consecutive recipient of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately-Owned Companies. By anticipating industry shifts and pivots, TruePoint delivers above and beyond all expectations for clients. TruePoint's annual Student Career Day has become a much-anticipated industry event, providing sound business and job-hunting advice to help prepare current and recent college graduates for a bright future in social media, public relations, and marketing communications. For more information, visit www.truepointagency.com and follow @truepoinagency on social media.

Media Contact:

Marianne Ortiz

[email protected]

SOURCE TruePoint Communications

Related Links

https://truepointagency.com

