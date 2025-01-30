TrueRoll Named to GovTech 100 for 5th Consecutive Year for Disrupting the Status Quo in Homestead Administration

The widely-renowned list acknowledges the foremost tech companies innovating the public sector.

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, TrueRoll has secured a coveted spot on the prestigious GovTech 100 list for disrupting the audit-based approach to homestead administration for local governments.

Government Technology magazine's trusted list acknowledges the top companies solving problems and driving change in the public sector.

"[The list] has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market–from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises," said e.Republic (GovTech's parent company) President Dustin Haisler.

TrueRoll is the only company on the list focused on helping county assessment offices with the challenges of administering the increasingly common homestead benefit. Accurate assessment of property tax benefits is often overlooked, yet, in an environment of rising home costs and taxes, it affects an increasing number of residents and communities each year. Without accurate and efficient administration, eligible homesteads go unnoticed and people overpay, while ineligible homesteads may benefit from improper tax breaks that lead to increased taxes for compliant residents. Inaccurate eligibility is common because understaffing, manual processes and lack of technology make it nearly impossible to keep tax records current.

Today, TrueRoll is transforming the industry by advancing tax equity, streamlining homestead administration, and safeguarding vital community funding. The technology automatically monitors and flags potential inaccuracies as they occur, putting a stop to outdated records and relieving staff of tedious work. In some cases, governments have returned millions of dollars annually to the tax roll by improving its accuracy.

"We're grateful to be included among all the other impressive companies on the GovTech 100," said TrueRoll CEO Tyler Masterson . "The acknowledgement is a testament to the momentum we've built over the past few years. Today, over 140 governments now successfully rely on TrueRoll for their homestead administration processes. The public sector is seeing how easy it is to bring efficiency to homestead administration."

About TrueRoll: TrueRoll is the only platform designed to simplify the full lifecycle of homestead benefits—from application to removal. TrueRoll combines advanced technology with expert services to automate processes, ensure compliance and protect communities. Trusted by counties nationwide, TrueRoll delivers unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and transparency for end-to-end homestead administration. Discover more at trueroll.io .

