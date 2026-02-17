TRUFAST® Launches New Unified Website for Roofing and Wall Solutions for the Building Envelope

BRYAN, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFAST®, a leading innovator in technical building envelope solutions, has launched a newly redesigned website at www.trufast.com, merging its roofing and wall product portfolios together into a unified resource for all things related to building envelope attachment and accessories. The new site is designed to support contractors, distributors, architects and specifiers with easier access to product information, tools and services.

The new TruFast website is designed to support contractors, distributors, architects and specifiers with easier access to product information, tools and services.

"The updated TRUFAST website was designed to reflect how the industry actually works today, bringing roofing and wall solutions together into one cohesive platform that helps users identify compatible products and attachment strategies across the building envelope," said Mandy White, Marketing Manager, TRUFAST. "By bringing our products and knowledge together in one place, we're making it easier for professionals to find the information they need and collaborate with our team of industry experts more efficiently."

An updated distributor locator helps users quickly find local TRUFAST distributors, while new Roof and Wall Application Quizzes guide users to the right fastening solutions based on project criteria. These tools are intended to simplify and expedite product selection by reducing guesswork during the design and planning phases.

Additionally, the new website places greater emphasis on collaboration and education. An expanded Services section makes it easier for users to connect directly with TRUFAST technical and sales experts for project support, guidance and application-specific recommendations.

The new TRUTALK section serves as an ongoing resource for industry insights, technical topics and building envelope best practices. Further supporting TRUFAST users, the website also features a dedicated Events section highlighting upcoming industry and networking events, helping users stay informed and connected throughout the year.

Learn more at www.trufast.com.

About TRUFAST

TRUFAST, a leading innovator in technical solutions for the building envelope, represents a broad selection of engineered attachment solutions for the exterior building envelope. Founded in 1981 in Bryan, Ohio, TRUFAST began manufacturing and distributing unique and better-performing fastening solutions for the commercial roofing industry. As its product offering grew to include other engineered fastening solutions and accessories, the TRUFAST brand developed a reputation for high-quality products and outstanding customer service. The company was acquired by Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc., in 2005 and remains a strong brand in the ABC US organization.

SOURCE TruFast