TRUFAST® Launches TruBond™ Induction Weld (IW) System for Non-Penetrating Single-Ply Attachment

BRYAN, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUFAST®, a leading innovator in technical building envelope solutions, announces the launch of the TRUFAST® TruBond™ Induction Weld (IW) system. The TruBond IW system is designed to mechanically attach insulation or coverboards to the roof deck, providing a non-penetrating method for single-ply membranes. Creating a secure, induction-welded bond between the membrane and TRUFAST IW Plate, the system eliminates membrane penetrations and supports efficient rooftop installation. TRUFAST is part of Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US.

"Engineered to keep projects on schedule without sacrificing performance, the TruBond IW system offers a more efficient installation solution," said Nick Eschhofen, Senior Engineer at TRUFAST. "The system's backpack and compact weld head offer crews enhanced mobility and control on the roof while reducing operator fatigue."

The TruBond Induction Weld kit includes eight heat sink magnets with interchangeable handles and is available in multiple configurations to support PVC/KEE/TPA and TPO membrane applications. Featuring a compact weld head that enables easy plate alignment, the system's intuitive controls and visual indicators are also designed to deliver consistent weld quality across a wide range of applications.

TRUFAST IW Plates are approximately 3-3/8 inches in diameter and are approved for use with steel, wood or structural concrete roof decks. Plates are compatible with TRUFAST #14 HD, #15 EHD and #12 Purlin Fasteners. Contractors should refer to applicable code bodies or membrane manufacturers for specific system ratings and requirements.

Additional TruBond IW system features include:

Conveniently located activation switch on the weld head handle

Long, single-piece weld head handle (short handle included for parapet wall applications)

Large, easy-to-read touchscreen interface with status indicator LED

Fault detection system to alert the operator if a plate is not present beneath the membrane

Multi-language instructions

The system will be distributed and serviced by Hapco Inc.

Learn more about the TRUFAST® TruBond™ Induction Weld system at www.trufast.com.

About TRUFAST

TRUFAST, a leading innovator in technical solutions for the building envelope, represents a broad selection of engineered attachment solutions for the exterior building envelope. Founded in 1981 in Bryan, Ohio, TRUFAST began manufacturing and distributing unique and better-performing fastening solutions for the commercial roofing industry. As its product offering grew to include other engineered fastening solutions and accessories, the TRUFAST brand developed a reputation for high-quality products and outstanding customer service. The company was acquired by Altenloh, Brinck & Co. US, Inc., in 2005 and remains a strong brand in the ABC US organization.

